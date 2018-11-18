4 possibilities for Survivor Series 2018

Can the unexpected happen at Survivor Series?

Survivor Series 2018 will take place this Sunday on November 18, 2018, starting at 7 pm not including the kickoff show. The match card is Team Raw (Tag Teams) vs Team SmackDown Live (Tag Teams) on the kickoff show, Buddy Murphy vs Mustafa Ali for the Cruiserweight Championship, Team Raw (Women) vs Team SmackDown Live (Women), Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair, Team Raw (Men) vs Team SmackDown Live (Men), and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

While it seems easy to predict what will go down at this pay per view, several things might not go as it is suggested that it will go down.

#4: Shinsuke Nakamura manages to defeat Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura has not had a great reign as United States Champion.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins is a dream match and many fans can't wait to see it at Survivor Series. It seems likely that Seth Rollins will win. Seth Rollins has been on a roll all year as Intercontinental Champion. He has had excellent matches with the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, The Miz, & even Mojo Rawley throughout the year. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura has failed to capture the WWE Championship on 4 separate occasions and has only defeated the likes of Jeff Hardy, Rusev, & R-Truth as United States Champion.

Because Shinsuke Nakamura does not seem to be that much of a priority to WWE, it seems likely that Seth Rollins will stomp Shinsuke Nakamura head-first right into the matt and get a victory for Team Raw. However, it is actually possible that Shinsuke Nakamura manages to defeat Seth Rollins so WWE can position him as a threat to the rest of the SmackDown Live roster. Dean Ambrose is also the X Factor.

It is unlikely that Dean Ambrose cares about brand supremacy and he will have no problem in costing Seth Rollins the match. Therefore, Shinsuke Nakamura will manage to get a huge upset against Seth Rollins which will be one of the biggest victories of his career.

