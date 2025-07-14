4 Booking scenarios for the Money in the Bank case after Seth Rollins' injury

Seth Rollins may be Mr. Money in the Bank, but his injury at Saturday Night's Main Event will have a massive ripple effect on many of WWE's major plans for the rest of 2025.

The Visionary assumed the top heel role on RAW, and his pairing with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed was set to dominate the company. They appeared on both brands, mainly during the buildup to Money in the Bank.

Rollins won the briefcase, but with a serious injury, bookers have to come up with a new plan of action for the case. The next four booking scenarios could be utilized for Rollins' Money in the Bank contract.

#4. Bron Breakker could be gifted the case

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman claim they added Bron Breakker to their team because he is the future of wrestling. After Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, that future may be coming faster than planned.

Breakker was already booked as a monster, delivering the best spear in the business. He's a future World Champion, but he probably would have had to wait for Rollins to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The contract is different than an actual title, but it still could be gifted to a different star. Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

This also happened when Naomi replaced Jade Cargill as a tag champion, and Piper Niven took Sonya Deville's spot alongside Chelsea Green. Heyman can claim he worked some magic backstage to keep the briefcase with his faction.

#3. Seth Rollins could hold onto the Money in the Bank case

Will Seth Rollins get the same treatment as other injured stars? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The severity of Rollins' injury is unknown, but if it's a devastating knee injury, he could be out for a year. More details will come out in the next few days, with RAW being the key place for an update.

Dominik Mysterio has been the Intercontinental Champion since WrestleMania but hasn't defended the belt in over a month. His last match was a King of the Ring Fatal Four-Way qualifier on June 9.

If Dirty Dom can keep his belt, why can't Rollins hold onto the briefcase? He doesn't need to defend it regularly like a championship. If bookers don't want to shake things up too much, they could decide to keep the contract with The Architect.

#2. Paul Heyman could trade it for a World title shot

Paul Heyman is just as influential in the new RAW faction as Seth Rollins. While Rollins appears weekly, The Oracle often speaks for the group, as he did numerous times when Roman Reigns didn't appear on programming.

He's a known schemer and strategist, so Heyman could make a deal with GMs Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. Since Rollins won the case within the rules of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he should have a say in how it is used.

Heyman could relinquish the case for a price. That price would be a guaranteed World title shot for Bron Breakker or even for Rollins when he's fully healed.

#1. Money in the Bank could be back up for grabs at SummerSlam

Several stars could compete for the case at SummerSlam if it is vacated. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The injury is unfortunate, and the timing is bad for Rollins. However, when it comes to major PLEs and scheduling, it's not the worst timing for the case. A simple solution would be to put the briefcase back up for grabs in another ladder match.

SummerSlam is two nights this year, so it could easily host another anticipated ladder match. It would also get several stars who may have been left off for several reasons on the card.

Some may like a celebrity tag team match, but most WWE fans would probably enjoy another Money in the Bank Ladder Match instead.

