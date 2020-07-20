Extreme Rules, under the 'Horror Show' banner this year, included two debuting gimmick matches, one where an eye had to be extracted and another featuring Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman settling their differences in a Swamp Fight.

While the show was pre-recorded, which meant that WWE was able to edit out mistakes before the show made it to air, there were still a number of botches that eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe were able to spot.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Table

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro challenged for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules, but while the duo proved that they picked the perfect stipulation — a tables match — when they walked out with the titles, it wasn't an easy ride.

Nakamura was looking to set up a table on the outside midway through the match when the table fell over and Nakamura was forced to pick it up and re-open the legs. It was obvious that Nakamura was getting frustrated with the table at this point, but these are the things that regularly happen when tables are added to the equation.

#3. "Last April?"

Throughout the build-up for the Extreme Rules match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, WWE played a video package looking back at the match between McIntyre and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania was just a few short months ago when it took place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida over the course of two nights. For some reason, WWE wrote, "Last April" on the package, which would actually relate to WrestleMania 35, which took place in April 2019.

It's unknown why WWE didn't just put "April" on the video package, since it was only three months ago.

#2. Who's Universal Champion?

Ahead of the Swamp Fight that main-evented this year's Extreme Rules, Byron Saxton was given the job of advertising the match to the viewers. Saxton tried to inform the WWE Universe that the match would see Universal Champion Braun Strowman take on Bray Wyatt, even though their meeting at Extreme Rules was a non-title match. Instead, he stated that both men were Champions.

He called Bray Wyatt the Universal Champion before stating that he would take on Universal Champion Braun Strowman as a featured bout at Extreme Rules. Luckily, the WWE Universe knew who the Champion was otherwise this would have been quite confusing.

#1. Sasha Banks falls off the rope

Sasha Banks challenged for the RAW Women's Championship in her Extreme Rules match against Asuka and it contained a number of small botches. One that stood out saw Banks climb up to the second rope before slipping and falling to the ground while selling an injured knee.

The commentary team covered the botch by stating that she was selling the knee injury, but it's not an injury that Banks referred back to later in the match. It appears that she might have just slipped off the rope and Asuka then tried her best to cover the error. The RAW Women's Champion fell to the ground out of nowhere, which made it clear that it wasn't supposed to happen.