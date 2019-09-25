4 Botches you may have missed this week on SmackDown Live (September 24th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 286 // 25 Sep 2019, 17:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of interesting botches this week on SmackDown Live

This was the final week that SmackDown Live would stream on The USA Network. It was also the final week that the show would be presented live on a Tuesday night. SmackDown Live now becomes Friday Night SmackDown once again. The show will feature a new logo and a new stage set. Heading into a new era, WWE needed to make the most of their last show.

With Hell in a Cell right around the corner, the build to the upcoming pay-per-view continued, since it was seemingly announced that Kevin Owens would take on Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match. The added stipulation was that if Shane wins then Owens remains fired, but if Owens wins then Shane will be forced to leave the company.

The buildup to Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston continued as the two go one on one next Friday night for the WWE Championship. The Women's Division also continued to prove that its the most exciting division in the company.

Even though there is a lot going on in WWE right now, there were still many botches and mistakes that took place this week on SmackDown Live.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura fails to catch Ali

Ali could have been injured this week on SmackDown Live

The feud between Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura looks to be heading toward an Intercontinental Championship showdown at Hell in a Cell, especially since the Champion was only able to defeat Ali this week following Sami Zayn's interference.

It was an interesting match between the two men before Zayn's involvement, but it still included a dangerous botch. Ali dived out of the ring to take out Nakamura on the outside, but Nakamura didn't catch his opponent. Ali fell out of the ring, hit his head, and then landed on it. He then ricocheted into the announce table head first.

Luckily, Ali was able to get back up and continue the match, but he will definitely be waking up with quite the headache this morning.

1 / 4 NEXT