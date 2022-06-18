4 real-life Brock Lesnar moments that prove he is a legit good guy 

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant athletes to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He is someone with legitimate fighting credentials and also has a knack for the business, amounting to a superb legacy and unparalleled resume.

Lesnar is well-known for leading a private life away from the spotlight. His alpha male persona is something fans think reflects on his real life as well. Unfortunately, that means there are quite a few out there who think The Beast is not exactly a standup guy.

However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Although Lesnar has admitted that he is not a people person, that doesn't mean he is a bad guy. On that note, we present four real-life moments when Brock Lesnar showcased his class and proved that he is one of the nicest people around.

#4 On our list of real-life Brock Lesnar moments that prove he is a legit good guy: Helping WWE legends out of a sticky travel situation

Hulk Hogan wouldn't have made it to Saudi Arabia if it wasn't for Brock Lesnar

The journey from the United States to Saudi Arabia is incredibly long, and WWE Superstars prefer to cover the distance through private jets. In 2019, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Jimmy Hart were traveling to the Kingdom, but their plane suffered technical issues and stranded them.

However, help came in the form of Brock Lesnar. He heard that the legends' plane was stranded in the same city his was parked at. He organized for his private jet to give the three of them a lift, an offer they gratefully accepted.

#3 Keeping the memory of Eddie Guerrero alive

Lesnar and Guerrero were great friends

Eddie Guerrero's death was one of the saddest moments in wrestling history. He was a universally adored figure, and his death was mourned by one and all. Among those who were left broken by his passing was Brock Lesnar.

In an interview, former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero revealed that Lesnar was close friends with Guerrero, and that he still misses him. According to her, The Conqueror has a heart of gold and always keeps the late great in his thoughts.

"I talk to Brock, he loved Eddie, he will just hug me and say I still miss Eddie every day and that's something really special when I see Brock every now and then."

It is truly heartwarming to see this side of the former WWE Champion. He seems to be a great friend and comrade and is totally the opposite of the dominant one-man wrecking crew he plays on TV.

#2 Defending WWE from Dana White's criticism

danawhite @danawhite @RKORollins not disrespecting what they do. All the WWE guys I have met are awesome people but yes it's fake. @RKORollins not disrespecting what they do. All the WWE guys I have met are awesome people but yes it's fake.

UFC boss Dana White once tweeted something that didn't sit well with the WWE Universe. He called WWE 'fake' and received criticism from fans, and then a knockout blow from Brock Lesnar himself, who passionately defended his current place of work.

When asked about White's comments, Lesnar pulled no punches, telling his former employer that WWE and UFC do the same thing, and that is promoting big fights. He stated that everyone knows the WWE product is scripted, but that doesn't mean it doesn't warrant respect.

“Of course, Dana, it’s fake. Everybody knows that but it’s still the same – you’re promoting the same thing we’re promoting. Dana White is promoting fights, we’re promoting fights. It just so happens that we get a little more longevity out of our fight and out of our fighters because of the circumstances. Dana, probably in his defence, is promoting fighting – but it’s the same thing. He’s trying to sell pay-per-views. He’s trying to sell money fights. It’s the same racket.” (h/t thesportsrush)

The Mayor of Suplex City could have dismissed WWE as illegitimate compared to the UFC, but he stuck by the company and made White take a big L. It came as a surprise to see him play the role of ambassador, and he was praised by fans for his classy and accurate reply.

#1 Inspiring wrestlers backstage

Many like to think of Brock Lesnar as someone who shows up when he has to, hits a few moves, collects a big payday and leaves. This is an extremely inaccurate assessment given the backstage stories about him, with Drew McIntyre's story about him the most heartwarming of them all.

When Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, the roster was way different from what it is today. At the time, McIntyre was working as a jobber for comedy act 3MB. The Beast noticed this and questioned why McIntyre wasn't being pushed higher up the card. He stated that The Scottish Warrior was a main-event player and deserved better.

Lesnar's words inspired McIntyre to do better and work harder than before. The work he put in culminated in a return to WWE after being released. He came back better than ever and was pushed to the moon immediately. Mr. Claymore also ended up beating The Conqueror and taking his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, proving the latter right in the process.

