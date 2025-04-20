4 Burning questions that need to be answered after WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 delivered plenty of action, drama, feel-good moments, and wild twists. From Jey Uso finally achieving his lifelong dream of becoming world champion to Paul Heyman aligning with Seth Rollins, the audience was treated to a spectacle of epic proportions.

The evening paid off a number of storylines, bringing an end to an annual storytelling cycle. However, some results also opened up a world of possibilities, raising several questions regarding the Stamford-based company's direction following the 41st edition of The Showcase of The Immortals.

Here are four of the biggest burning questions that need answers following WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1:

#4. What fallout will arise from Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Night One of WrestleMania 41 featured many memorable moments [Credit: WWE.com]

17 superstars were featured on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. From tag team action and grudge matches to singles title bouts, they left it all on the line to create WrestleMania moments for their legacies. However, there is no off-season for them, and the grind begins again immediately on RAW and SmackDown.

Who will be the first to step up to new champions Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and the New Day? What's next for the deposed former champions Gunther, War Raiders, and LA Knight? How do Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton build on their first successful outings on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

These and more questions are already swirling around as the WWE Universe dissects the first night of action from Allegiant Stadium.

#3. Why was Bayley written out of WrestleMania 41 Night Two?

Iconic female star Bayley was one of the biggest talking points of WWE WrestleMania Night One despite not having a match on the evening. The Role Model was unceremoniously written off with a backstage attack on the countdown show, leaving fans scratching their heads as to why this was done.

Various rumors indicated that the Grand Slam champion was not injured and that the angle had been planned "for months," which again raised more questions. Why was the four-time women's champion pulled out? If this was a planned angle, why put her in the match in the first place? How will Triple H and his creative team deal with the inevitable backlash that will come of this decision?

The unorthodox last-minute change of plans has everyone's attention, and a lackluster explanation could prove disastrous.

#2. What can we expect from WWE's new alliance with AAA?

Speaking of big things that happened on the countdown to WrestleMania 41, Triple H announced that WWE had acquired a top Mexican promotion, AAA. It was also announced that the Lucha Libre promotion would hold a joint Worlds Collide Premium Live Event on June 7. This sparked much discussion regarding what comes next and what implications the partnership will have going forward.

Which talent shall the fans see cross over between the two companies? What does the deal mean for AAA talent who have been working with AEW? Are any other such acquisitions on the way in other major markets such as Japan and The United Kingdom? As much as there were a lot of notable in-ring events on the night, this piece of business may have been the most newsworthy.

#1. Why did Seth Rollins align with Paul Heyman at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Undoubtedly, the biggest talking point coming out of WrestleMania 41 was the conclusion of the main event. Paul Heyman turned on not one but TWO of his long-term allies, nailing both CM Punk and Roman Reigns with low blows before aligning with Seth Rollins. The Visionary then finished the job, winning the bout to leave both the crowd and his two bitter rivals stunned.

The five-time world champion also left the world grappling with a number of questions regarding why he joined forces with The Wiseman. Will Rollins and Heyman form a Bloodline-esque stable or operate as a duo? Could we see them join John Cena and the Rock on Night Two?

There is a lot to fill in and flesh out concerning the new alliance between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

