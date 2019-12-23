4 cases where WWE Superstars had real-life dislike for each other

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Two of the most accomplished wrestlers of all time had animosity between them for over a decade.

The world of pro-wrestling is truly glamorous, where the in-ring work is staged and the backstage action is not. In a business like wrestling where Superstars spend a lot of time with each other, there are going to be at least a few of them who don't get along.

The 'Montreal Screwjob' incident in 1997 had a major impact on Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels-Vince McMahon's relationship. It is one of the famous (rather infamous) cases of wrestlers having genuine hatred towards each other. It took Hart and Michaels more than 10 years to bury the hatchet.

Rivalries these days do not get this derogatory as in the above case, but certain WWE Superstars had animosity for each other at some moment. Here are some examples.

#4 John Cena and Mickie James

Cena and James don't share a cordial relationship

Mickie James was allegedly the reason behind John Cena and Elizabeth Huberdeau's divorce. While dating 'Spirit Squad' member Kenny, James was involved with Cena behind the curtains.

Following the affair becoming public and the two parties' actual relationships ending because of it, Mickie James was drafted to SmackDown and, at the time it seemed like Cena had a say in the move. At the time SmackDown truly was the 'B Show', so it resulted in James becoming less popular in WWE and eventually getting released from the company.

James discussed if she thinks it will be awkward being around John Cena.

We’re all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is, and we’ve all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals… It’s such a tight-knit thing, that’s the reason why so many people in the industry fall in love in the first place, because you see each other every day, you hang out with each other, you don’t get a chance to… make any type of outside life.

James is currently married to fellow wrestling star, NWA Champion Nick Aldis, whereas Cena is enjoying his life in Hollywood. Looks like all of them have moved on. Good for them; nobody wants to see another termination to protect someone's image.

1 / 4 NEXT