4 Celebrities who loved appearing on WWE and 3 who wish they hadn't

Wiz Khalifa and Arnold Schwarzenegger

WWE is not just a place for the wrestlers who perform under it, its a place for every single people on earth including film stars, politicians, T.V hosts, and the list goes on. From time to time, we've seen many celebrities has appeared on WWE TV.

Though the majority of them has like their experience with the global brand, the same can't speak for some of them. Most of the times, these celebrities were involved in a compelling segment like when Hugh Jackman came to WWE to promote his movie, Real Steel. And while doing so, he got involved in a fight with Dolph Ziggler.

These type of scenarios has happened quite often, so we're just going to take a look at some of them and see which celebrity loved to appear on WWE TV and the ones who probably didn't.

Loved: Jon Stewart

The former host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart showed up three years ago at SummerSlam. There he appeared as the host of early mentioned pay-per-view. Though Stewart was just meant to make his appearance at the event, he did more than that.

In the seventh match of the PPV, Seth Rollins faced-off John Cena in a match winner takes all. During the match, some unique moves were seen between the two superstars as Cena also applied Ric Flair's Figure Four Leg Lock on Rollins.

But just as the match was about to come to an end, Jon Stewart appeared in the ring with a chair in his hand. Though everyone thought he was there to attack Rollins after his ongoing rivalry with him from the past few days, he shocked everyone when he attacked Cena.

In the aftermath of his attack, Stewart revealed that he only attacked Cena just so he couldn't tie Ric Flair's World Championship record. This move of him certainly proved how much he loved working with WWE, as he is a fan of the company and Ric Flair since his childhood.

