4 Challengers for Solo Sikoa as the new WWE United States Champion

Jacob Fatu won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania. The Samoan Werewolf went one-on-one with LA Knight in one of the best matches of the weekend. In the end, Fatu stood tall and captured his first singles title in the company.

Two months later, however, Jacob lost his coveted belt. This all went down at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fatu had put his title on the line against his cousin, Solo Sikoa, and the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief stood tall.

Of course, Solo's victory over Fatu wasn't without controversy. Not only did JC Mateo interfere in the bout, but so did the returning Tonga Loa. If that wasn't bad enough, Hikuleo, now known as Tala Tonga, debuted to help Solo, too.

While the win was very much controversial, the title changed hands nonetheless. Solo Sikoa is the new United States Champion. Now, the big question is who will challenge The New Bloodline leader for the gold? This article will look at a handful of potential challengers.

Below are four challengers for Solo Sikoa as the new WWE United States Champion.

#4. Jacob Fatu surely isn't done with Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu is an absolute beast. Ever since joining WWE, he has been a force to be reckoned with. Not only did he capture the United States Title, but he also helped bring tag team gold to The New Bloodline just last year.

If anybody is going to challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship, Jacob Fatu is the most likely candidate. He just held the coveted WWE title and no doubt wants the gold back.

Plus, Fatu only lost the belt because of a four-on-one disadvantage. If Jacob could potentially find some stars to watch his back and help him overcome the odds, there is a very real chance that The Samoan Werewolf could get his belt back soon.

#3. Jimmy Uso has had issues with his younger brother

Jimmy Uso is one of the greatest tag team performers in WWE history. He teamed up with his twin brother, Jey Uso, and dominated the scene for over a decade. The Usos will forever be known as an all-time great duo.

The twin brothers aren't the only siblings in this story. Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos. Despite that, Jimmy and Solo have had constant issues. In fact, Sikoa's group even savagely assaulted Jimmy on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this weekend.

This means the issues between Jimmy and Solo are far from done. Now that Sikoa holds gold, Uso might be even more tempted to battle his younger sibling. Given the success Jey has had as a singles star, the allure of winning a solo championship has to be quite appealing to Jimmy. Defeating his abusive and cruel younger brother would just be a perk.

#2. Rey Fenix is one of the most exciting stars on WWE SmackDown

Rey Fenix is one of the most traveled superstars in WWE today. Before joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, he competed for and often won titles in various major companies, including TNA Wrestling, AAA, All Elite Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

On WWE Friday Night SmackDown this past weekend, Fenix was in a tag team match. He and Andrade teamed up to battle DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The match was fantastic, and many fans hope to see Rey and Andrade team up regularly moving forward.

While it remains to be seen if that is the plan, Fenix could focus on singles success and attempt to win the United States Title. He has had a run-in or two with Solo in the past, including in a Money in the Bank qualifier, but could the exciting star dethrone the new champion?

#1. R-Truth has had issues with The New Bloodline in the past

R-Truth is a legend in the world of WWE and pro wrestling. He has been in the industry for over two and a half decades now and has been part of World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly two of those decades.

Unfortunately, Truth was seemingly done with WWE just a handful of weeks ago. News came out that the sports entertainment juggernaut chose not to renew his contract. This led to a lot of backlash, and to their credit, TKO and World Wrestling Entertainment pivoted and signed Truth to a new deal.

Now that Truth is back, and with a more serious attitude, he could be Solo Sikoa's next challenger. The two have had history in the past; in fact, Truth lost to Sikoa's enforcer, JC Mateo, just before the contract drama flaring up, so the legend chasing the gold would make a lot of sense.

