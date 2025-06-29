5 superstars who could join Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline in WWE

WWE Night of Champions took place yesterday. The big premium live event aired live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and featured six major singles matches.

Ad

One of the most interesting matches on the show was for the United States Championship. Real-life Bloodline members Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa battled for the gold, but as is common with The New Bloodline, the match featured other stars too.

Namely, JC Mateo interfered in the match, as did the returning Tonga Loa. As if that wasn't enough, Tala Tonga, also known as Hikuleo, made his official debut. Collectively, the interference allowed for Solo Sikoa to defeat The Samoan Werewolf.

Ad

Trending

Now, Jacob will clearly need help against four stars. This article will take a look at five names who could potentially be recruited by The Samoan Werewolf to battle against The New Bloodline.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Below are five superstars who could join Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline in WWE.

#5. Roman Reigns could finally return to WWE television

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in pro wrestling, or at least, that's an argument that could be made. He has been the face of WWE for a long time now, and after spending the better part of the last half a decade as a villain, Reigns is now a beloved babyface.

The OTC hasn't been seen on WWE television for a few months now. His last appearance was on the RAW after WrestleMania, where he was savagely beaten down by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins.

Ad

While fans expect Roman to come back seeking revenge on The Visionary's stable, he could instead return to SmackDown. Roman and The New Bloodline have a storied history, and Jacob Fatu is his blood, so the two working together to take Solo Sikoa down now that he has power again feels realistic.

#4. Jey Uso & #3. Jimmy Uso, The Usos could reunite to help Jacob

Jey Uso is one of the most popular performers in wrestling today. His connection with the WWE Universe is almost unmatched, and it led to him becoming World Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately, he lost the belt several weeks ago.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso has been dealing with The New Bloodline yet again. Solo Sikoa attempted to have the WWE star join his ranks, but Jimmy refused and was subsequently attacked for it.

The Usos reuniting is certainly possible, and if this happens, they would work well with Jacob Fatu. While The Samoan Werewolf and Jimmy Uso had a bit of a disagreement on SmackDown, the greater threat of The New Bloodline could lead to the trio working together.

Ad

#2. Lance Anoa'i could move to the main roster, too

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lance Anoa'i is part of the real-life Bloodline. He spent years wrestling on the independent scene and is perhaps best known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

WWE fans were surprised to learn that Lance signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut just last year. Unfortunately, he is yet to debut on any program as he was injured almost immediately.

Still, he could join WWE's main roster if he's healthy now. Teaming up with Jacob Fatu would make a lot of sense, too, as The Samoan Werewolf and Lance teamed up on the indies and in MLW. Now, they could bring that team to a bigger audience.

Ad

#1. Zilla Fatu could finally join the company

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zilla Fatu is arguably the future of professional wrestling. While he isn't signed with WWE yet, many believe he will be. This is both because of his natural ability but also his bloodline. Zilla is the son of the late-great Umaga, who is a future Hall of Famer in his own right.

The real-life Bloodline member is active on the indie scene. He spent some time with GCW and regularly works for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. While in GCW, he notably teamed up with Jacob Fatu.

Just like Lance, Jacob Fatu teamed up with Zilla Fatu while on the indies. The two could bring their real-life dynamic to the big screen, and given their family lineage, Zilla would be a perfect fit in this New Bloodline storyline. Given the numbers advantage Solo has, Zilla and Lance could both potentially be called upon by The Samoan Werewolf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!