4 Consequences Jey Uso could face at the hands of Roman Reigns after being pinned on WWE RAW

Jey Uso had a rough night on this week's WWE RAW. The Usos faced CM Punk and LA Knight in a tag team match in the main event. At the end of a back-and-forth bout, The Second City Saint managed to connect a GTS on The YEET Master. However, Knight tagged himself in and pinned Jey to secure the win for his team.

One person who may be heavily disappointed in Main Event Jey for being pinned is Roman Reigns, who has been guiding the former World Heavyweight Champion to potentially become the next Tribal Chief. Losing has never sat well with the OTC, and given the recent developments, Reigns may not let Jey's loss slide.

That said, let's discuss four consequences Jey Uso could face at the hands of Roman Reigns for being pinned on Monday Night RAW:

#4. Roman Reigns leaves Jey Uso on his own

While Roman Reigns has seemingly chosen Jey to be his successor, Main Event Jey's defeat on RAW may force the OTC to rethink his decision. The Head of the Table could feel that Jey may not have what it takes to be the next Tribal Chief and withdraw his support.

This could be a strategy by Reigns to motivate Jey to work harder and push him to become even more ruthless going forward. The Head of the Table has advised Jey not to trust anyone, and this could be a lesson that he can face a betrayal at the hands of anyone, even his family.

#3. The OTC could take away Jey Uso's future world title shot

As a punishment for being on the losing end on RAW, Roman Reigns could take away what Jey Uso has been desperately after: a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. The OTC could declare that whenever Jey earns a title shot, he has to hand it over to him.

As harsh as it may sound, Reigns could do this to show The YEET Master that to carry the family's legacy forward, he has to make sacrifices from time to time to prove that he is a worthy leader. Moreover, the OTC, who is no stranger to using his family members to his advantage, could use Jey Uso's loyalty toward him to easily get a title shot.

#2. Roman Reigns could start advising Jimmy Uso instead

Jimmy Uso has not been in favor of Reigns influencing his twin, and the OTC knows it. After what went down on the latest episode of the Monday night show, The Head of the Table may start manipulating Big Jim to get him on his side.

It was Roman Reigns who encouraged Jey to confront CM Punk, leading to a heated segment between The Best in the World, LA Knight, and The Usos. This set the stage for the tag team bout in the main event, where The YEET Master was pinned by The Megastar.

Reigns may decide to shift his focus from Jey to Jimmy, a move that could make Main Event Jey realize the value of the OTC's guidance, and potentially get Big Jim on board with the renewed Bloodline.

#1. Roman Reigns could challenge Jey Uso to a match

Roman Reigns may decide to show some tough love to Jey for his setback on WWE RAW by facing The YEET Master in a singles match next week. In an attempt to set a strong example for his cousin to follow, Reigns could show Jey how it's done by potentially defeating him one-on-one.

The Head of the Table is not someone who goes easy on his opponents, even when he's facing his family members. Therefore, Jey Uso might have to dig deep into his arsenal to stand a chance against his cousin in a potential match.

During the match, Reigns could repeatedly mock Jey to enrage him, forcing the former World Heavyweight Champion to unleash his inner ruthlessness. The OTC could do this to prepare The YEET Master for future challenges that he may come across.

