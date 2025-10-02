4 Consequences Roman Reigns could face in WWE for manipulating Jey Uso

The WWE Universe still loudly cheers for Roman Reigns regardless of whether he's on programming or not. He returned on the latest RAW to help his cousins, the Usos, in another match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

After leveling Breakker with some chair shots, Reigns embraced Jey and talked about how what they were doing was the only thing that mattered. Through the entire exchange, he barely acknowledged Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy was clearly upset with what was going on. Jey's twin brother probably isn't the only one who doesn't like how The Tribal Chief is handling himself. Roman Reigns could face the next four consequences for manipulating Jey Uso.

#4. Jimmy Uso turns on him

Jimmy Uso has never been shy to wear his heart on his sleeve. He's outwardly emotional and has often appeared as the fun-loving member of the OG Bloodline.

He was the one who implored Reigns that they needed help ahead of last year's WarGames. Jimmy has also voiced his displeasure with how Jey has been acting over the last few months.

Families fight all the time. Members of the Bloodline come and go, but usually return when needed the most. If Roman Reigns doesn't develop self-awareness with how his dealings with Jey come across, Jimmy could walk out or turn against him.

#3. Jey Uso takes over as the new Head of the Table

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have battled for supremacy on a few occasions. One time was in Hell in a Cell. The other was in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam in 2023. Reigns won both times.

The Bloodline picked a Tribal Heir for the time in the future when The Tribal Chief stepped down. It was initially Solo Sikoa's honor. Since he went rogue while Reigns was off TV, that choice changed.

The Head of the Table is grooming Jey Uso as the next leader of the family. His work may come back to haunt him if Jey finally usurps his cousin.

Roman has enjoyed the spotlight, adulation, and perks of being The Tribal Chief. For WWE to move forward when Reigns leaves, someone else will take the role.

#2. The Final Boss problem

The Rock may have endorsed Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief, but he's always considered himself to be the top dog in his family and in WWE. It's the grounds for most of his nicknames (The Great One, The People's Champion, The Final Boss).

If Rocky sees what's going on between Jey and Roman, he could pop up on programming. His appearances are usually newsworthy regardless of what happens.

He last wanted Cody Rhodes' soul, but never followed up with that. The Rock endorsed Reigns again after he defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat in January.

The Final Boss could turn on his cousin to endorse Jey Uso as the new Tribal Chief. It could finally lead to the anticipated singles match between The Great One and The Head of the Table.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns 3

Throughout the Bloodline Saga, Cody Rhodes has been a major player. He dethroned Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite losing the title, The Original Tribal Chief still acts like he runs the company.

Cody helped Jey break out from under his cousin's shadow, orchestrating his move to RAW after WrestleMania 40. The duo won tag team gold and have remained friends.

If Jimmy sees the manipulation, others must see how Roman is exploiting his cousin. Rhodes has always claimed to be great friends with Jey, and they've saved each other numerous times. The American Nightmare could confront his rival, leading to the inevitable rubber match between the two megastars.

