4 Current WWE Champions who may lose their titles before the end of the year

By Matthew Serocki
Modified Sep 17, 2025 03:02 GMT
How much longer will it be Tiffy
How much longer will it be Tiffy's time atop the SmackDown Women's division? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

WWE will crown a new Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza. Naomi won the title at Evolution 2025 in July but relinquished it due to her pregnancy. Sami Zayn moved back to SmackDown and won the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa.

Ad

Several titles have changed hands in the last two months, but others, like the top prizes, aren't swapped nearly as much. Both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes won their championships at SummerSlam.

When it comes to other title pictures on RAW and SmackDown, a few current titleholders could be in the final days of their title runs. The next four WWE Champions may lose their titles before the end of the year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

#4. Giulia's feuds have been average

Giulia entered NXT and the main roster with a lot of buzz. She quickly pivoted to the Women's United States Championship, winning in June at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural champion, Chelsea Green, held the title for 132 days. Zelina Vega beat her but only reigned for 62 days. Giulia is currently over 80 days into her run with the belt.

Ad

Her challengers haven't been big names, but more prominent performers could challenge for the title soon. Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and others will be gunning for The Beautiful Madness if they don't win the WWE Women's Championship.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks control SmackDown's tag team ranks

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy won the WWE Tag Team Titles from the Street Profits in late July. They've reigned for nearly 70 days. The recent history of former champions over the last year doesn't work in their favor.

Ad

There have been eight champions since the titles were separated at WrestleMania 40 in 2024. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had the longest run with the titles at 119 days. Only two other duos held the belts for over 90 days.

With so many talented teams still on SmackDown, and the potential for some to swap brands, the Wyatt Sicks' time atop the tag division won't extend beyond 2025.

#2. Dominik Mysterio doesn't need two titles

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has held the Intercontinental Title since WrestleMania 41. Outside of the final entrant, he's the longest-reigning current champion in WWE. Dirty Dom also won the Lucha Libre AAA Mega Championship last week.

Officials become obsessed with double champions in 2025, as Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, and Dominik are just a few who have held two titles at the same time.

RAW has too many deserving stars who could take the belt from Dirty Dom, including Penta, Rusev, Sheamus, and AJ Styles. It's time for him to drop the Intercontinental Title instead of putting it on the back burner from time to time.

Ad

#1. Tiffany Stratton is currently WWE's longest-reigning champion

With names like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena all holding gold in 2025, it's Tiffany Stratton who has the honor of being the longest-reigning current titleholder.

She's held the WWE Women's Championship since January 3, making it over 250 days as the woman atop SmackDown. Only Bianca Belair (420 days) and Becky Lynch (399 days) held the championship longer.

With Jade Cargill circling the title and the potential for Bianca Belair to return at any time, it feels like Tiffy's time as champion is coming to an end.

About the author
Matthew Serocki

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications