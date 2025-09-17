4 Current WWE Champions who may lose their titles before the end of the year

WWE will crown a new Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza. Naomi won the title at Evolution 2025 in July but relinquished it due to her pregnancy. Sami Zayn moved back to SmackDown and won the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa.Several titles have changed hands in the last two months, but others, like the top prizes, aren't swapped nearly as much. Both Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes won their championships at SummerSlam.When it comes to other title pictures on RAW and SmackDown, a few current titleholders could be in the final days of their title runs. The next four WWE Champions may lose their titles before the end of the year.#4. Giulia's feuds have been averageGiulia entered NXT and the main roster with a lot of buzz. She quickly pivoted to the Women's United States Championship, winning in June at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.The inaugural champion, Chelsea Green, held the title for 132 days. Zelina Vega beat her but only reigned for 62 days. Giulia is currently over 80 days into her run with the belt.Her challengers haven't been big names, but more prominent performers could challenge for the title soon. Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and others will be gunning for The Beautiful Madness if they don't win the WWE Women's Championship.#3. The Wyatt Sicks control SmackDown's tag team ranksDexter Lumis and Joe Gacy won the WWE Tag Team Titles from the Street Profits in late July. They've reigned for nearly 70 days. The recent history of former champions over the last year doesn't work in their favor.There have been eight champions since the titles were separated at WrestleMania 40 in 2024. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had the longest run with the titles at 119 days. Only two other duos held the belts for over 90 days.With so many talented teams still on SmackDown, and the potential for some to swap brands, the Wyatt Sicks' time atop the tag division won't extend beyond 2025.#2. Dominik Mysterio doesn't need two titles View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik Mysterio has held the Intercontinental Title since WrestleMania 41. Outside of the final entrant, he's the longest-reigning current champion in WWE. Dirty Dom also won the Lucha Libre AAA Mega Championship last week.Officials become obsessed with double champions in 2025, as Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, and Dominik are just a few who have held two titles at the same time.RAW has too many deserving stars who could take the belt from Dirty Dom, including Penta, Rusev, Sheamus, and AJ Styles. It's time for him to drop the Intercontinental Title instead of putting it on the back burner from time to time.#1. Tiffany Stratton is currently WWE's longest-reigning championWith names like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena all holding gold in 2025, it's Tiffany Stratton who has the honor of being the longest-reigning current titleholder.She's held the WWE Women's Championship since January 3, making it over 250 days as the woman atop SmackDown. Only Bianca Belair (420 days) and Becky Lynch (399 days) held the championship longer.With Jade Cargill circling the title and the potential for Bianca Belair to return at any time, it feels like Tiffy's time as champion is coming to an end.