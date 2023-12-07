4 current WWE stars CM Punk has never faced in his career

CM Punk's last stint with WWE for almost a decade, but it was also the same amount of time he spent away from it when he left in 2014. Now that he has returned, he could reunite with familiar faces and start a new chapter with several additions to the roster.

AJ Styles is someone Punk has already faced, but not in WWE. Drew McIntyre was in a completely different ranking when they were both in the company and has never met each other in a singles match. However, there are also stars that the Chicago-born star has never faced in his entire career.

For this list, we will look at four current WWE Superstars that CM Punk has yet to share the ring against.

#4. CM Punk has shared the ring with Dominik Mysterio but at different levels

Dominik Mysterio officially got involved with WWE full-time in 2020, but fans already knew him due to his previous stints with the company. Aside from the notable Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero feud for his custody, Dom was involved in his father's feud with Punk in 2010. Now, he and the Straight Edge star are in the company as superstars.

The 26-year-old is one of the most active wrestlers in the ring and has faced several legends of the sport. He recently began a social media exchange with CM Punk. Both men already have a foundation, and it would be interesting to see how the veteran will fare with the younger star.

#3. CM Punk and Finn Balor crossed paths before they joined WWE

Finn Balor wrestled as Prince Devitt, or his real name, Fergal Devitt, before joining WWE in 2014 as part of NXT. While in the independent scene, he crossed paths with Punk, but they never shared the ring in their careers.

Since both men are already familiar with each other, they could easily use their previous interactions as a reason. The Judgment Day member recently teased a possible match by posting a throwback photo with a fan dressed as CM Punk.

#2. CM Punk and Kevin Owens haven't fought each other in the ring but have had previous altercations

Kevin Owens and Punk were part of Ring of Honor before joining WWE. While the latter was already finishing his run with the company to enter the Stamford-based promotion, Owens was just about to enter the Stamford-based promotion. It was said that during this time, real-life heat brewed between them.

Years later, Owens and Punk are again part of the same roster and have somewhat similar characters. It would be interesting to see if their previous real-life feud could be used as fuel to the fire.

#1. Gunther and CM Punk's paths have never crossed yet

One WWE star that Punk hasn't met ever in his career was Gunther. The latter didn't wrestle in the US much compared to Punk, who was still in the Indies. The Ring General joined the company when Punk was away for several years.

Gunther has continuously proved his dominance and skills in the ring by facing younger stars or long-time veterans. Despite all of the opponents the Intercontinental Champion has faced in the company, none of them are close to identical to Punk.

