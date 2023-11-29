WWE booking CM Punk versus major 36-year-old RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia would be a bad idea, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Sylvain Grenier believes CM Punk facing the Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be a bad idea.

The Ring General is currently one of the most dominating superstars on the main roster. The 36-year-old has been holding the Intercontinental Champion for 537+ days. Meanwhile, CM Punk recently returned to the Stamford-based company. After his surprise comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames, The Best in the World appeared on Monday Night RAW, where Gunther is an active competitor.

During a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene, Grenier addressed the idea of seeing Punk versus Gunther at WrestleMania. He claimed it would be a horrible match.

"Nah, don't. No, no, it's gonna be a horrible match. No, no, no, no, horrible," he said. [48:35 - 48:40]

CM Punk's return to WWE after nine years of absence hurting major SmackDown Superstar's push is possible, claims veteran. Check out the details here.

WWE legend wants to see CM Punk face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

Before CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company, Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley discussed the possibility of seeing him go head-to-head against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Busted Open Podcast, the wrestling legend addressed Rollins' real-life heat with Punk, claiming their feud could be built on it.

"All you have to do is give Punk the microphone and have him remind, Punk still has that something special where people will listen to what he has to say. And all he has to say is, 'Hey Seth, remember when you did that interview? Remember when you talked all this cr** about me and blah blah blah? Well, now I'm standing in front of you. Say it to my face.' (...) So, we're starting to come around Seth. We are starting to come around on the championship and all of a sudden Punk comes into the mix. Punk versus Seth for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania does not intrigue you?"

Upon Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Rollins was seen reacting angrily and swearing at the 45-year-old after the show went off air. Reports later suggested The Visionary's reaction was a part of a work angle.

CM Punk having a shoot fight with 37-year-old major RAW Superstar after a recent confrontation should happen, suggests a veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes