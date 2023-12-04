CM Punk to confront 26-year-old star on WWE RAW? Potential first feud explored

CM Punk only returned to WWE RAW a week ago, yet he has already made quite a few enemies. It's known that he has issues with Seth Rollins, but another star on the Monday show might also confront the 45-year-old soon.

CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames last week and made headlines after Seth Rollins' outburst to the appearance. Both men have yet to come face-to-face on WWE RAW, but one star who also did not take kindly to Punk's return is Dominik Mysterio. However, their eventual confrontation won't be the first time.

In 2010, Rey Mysterio's entire family was involved in his feud against Punk. During one of the segments, Punk involved Dominik by stating the young star knew his father was a coward. This moment was not forgotten by the superstars involved over a decade later.

After Punk returned, Dom reacted by posting a gif of the former's time in the UFC getting dominated by Mickey Gall. Punk followed this by posting a photo from the SmackDown segment 13 years ago on Twitter. Dom replied by reposting the same photo, but with a clown on everyone's face, a party hat on Punk, and a middle finger.

The superstar's interactions could lead to a feud, but it may not happen on tonight's WWE RAW. Dominik could draw heat by throwing some shade at the Straight Edge star, but since the latter is not advertised tonight, he may not appear.

Punk feuding with Dominik could also benefit both of them. The latter was the one who faced Randy Orton last week on RAW, and since he has been active all year round, was able to assist The Viper in his first singles match back. He could do the same for Punk. Dom is also one of the most hated heels in the company today, and Punk defeating him could help both of their characters.

What did CM Punk say about Dominik Mysterio earlier this year?

Punk during his return at Survivor Series 2023

Dom and Rey engaged in a highly personal feud earlier this year en route to WrestleMania 39. Although Punk was still not signed with WWE at the time, he already made his thoughts known regarding the younger Mysterio.

On an episode of SmackDown, Rey punched Dominik after weeks of torment and insults to their own family. The Hall of Famer posted the moment on his Instagram, to which CM Punk applauded Rey as it was something he wanted to do 13 years ago.

Which WWE RAW star is CM Punk rumored to feud with soon?

According to Sports Illustrated, Punk is expected to feud with Seth Rollins first and could even main event WrestleMania 40 night one. The former AEW star is also allegedly planning to feud with Roman Reigns down the line.

It would be interesting to see what will happen in CM Punk's upcoming appearances on WWE RAW and even SmackDown.