4 Current WWE stars who get paid to stay at home

WWE Superstars often have a hectic schedule throughout the year. While many superstars indeed make a hefty coin in the company, they also remain on the road for most of the year. However, some superstars are also paid while they are sitting on the bench.

These superstars are under contract with the company, but they aren't included in any storylines for some reason or the other. Presently, there are at least four superstars on the WWE roster who are being paid while they aren't making any appearances on TV.

In this listicle, we will discuss four superstars who are paid to sit at home.

#4. Omos

The Nigerian Giant has been on WWE's payroll for a long time, but hardly makes appearances on WWE TV. He last showed up in WWE during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale last year, and since then has been missing from WWE programming. Despite having feuded with superstars like Brock Lesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Omos surprisingly isn't part of any creative this year either.

Earlier this year, the 7 ft 3 in tall Nigerian giant relinquished his GHC Tag Team Championship, which he won with Jack Morris at Pro Wrestling NOAH. It was then believed that he could now return to WWE and be part of a fresh storyline. However, nothing of this sort happened, and Omos was missing from TV.

It's in fact surprising that a superstar of this caliber is even absent at WrestleMania 41 where he could potentially have had a major role.

#3. Former WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax

The former WWE Women's Champion has surprisingly been missing since Elimination Chamber 2025. Nia Jax lost her WWE Women's Championship to her close friend, Tiffany Stratton, who turned on The Irresistible Force on SmackDown and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

It was believed that her absence was due to an injury she sustained at Elimination Chamber, but that's seemingly not the case. Recently, a fan asked Nia Jax on X (formerly Twitter) if her absence from WWE was due to her injury to which she replied that it wasn't. So, just like Omos, Nia Jax could have also been kept off TV because of no creative plans.

#2. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has also been surprisingly absent since the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Little Miss Bliss made her staggering return to the Stamford-based promotion at Royal Rumble 2025, after a gap of two years.

WWE even teased a rivalry with Liv Morgan, since The Judgment Day member eliminated her from the Royal Rumble, as well as from the Elimination Chamber match.

However, the storyline was seemingly dropped, and Alexa Bliss has not been seen since. WrestleMania 41 is just nine days away, and Alexa Bliss isn't part of the card. Most probably, she will make an appearance post-'Mania.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks group, including Bo Dallas, is also seemingly being paid while they are sitting at home, without a clear creative direction. The entire faction, including Nikki Cross, Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy, have been absent since December last year.

Bo Dallas was reported to be injured a few months back, but recently, reports suggested he was cleared to wrestle. Still, the faction hasn't made any appearance on SmackDown since their move to the blue brand earlier this year.

With WrestleMania 41 just a few days away, it's astonishing that one of the most successful factions will not have a match at the grand event. Maybe, the company hasn't finalized a compelling storyline for the Uncle Howdy-led group and might bring them on TV after WrestleMania 41.

