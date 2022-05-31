4 current WWE Superstars who could lead a new nWo

The New World Order (nWo) is regarded as one of the most legendary wrestling factions of all time. The impact this group has had over the pro wrestling industry is quite incredible. The iconic moment when Hulk Hogan shockingly turned heel to side with The Outsiders is cherished by many fans as "the greatest heel turn" of all time.

Surprisingly, WWE has never tried to recreate nWo's magic in the modern era. While factions like The Shield and The New Day did find immense success, they couldn't quite match the aura that surrounded The nWo.

There are few qualified superstars who could lead the new nWo if WWE ever decides to revive the iconic WCW faction.

In this article, let's look at the four superstars who could be at the helm of the modern version of The nWo.

#4. Rey Mysterio forms The New World Order of Latin Superstars and High Flyers

Rey Mysterio has never turned heel in his career. The need for Mysterio to embrace his dark side was never felt, as he has always been a hugely popular babyface.

In the twilight of his career, though, The Ultimate Underdog needs a change to freshen things up. A section of the WWE Universe believes that Rey's partnership with his son Dominik hasn't made the desired impact.

But if Mysterio dons a villainous persona, he will be able to end his career on a high note. He could take young stars like Dominik Mysterio, Angel, Humberto, Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, and even a proven high flyer like Ricochet under his wing.

This way, The Luchador will help these talented athletes showcase their true potential while also giving the audience a chance to relish his evil side.

#3. Cody Rhodes would do great as nWo's leader

jake 🧙🏻‍♂️ @JakesBadTweets Since arriving in NJPW, Cody Rhodes has assumed a leadership role in the Bullet Club. This has caught the ire of Kenny Omega, the “other” leader of Bullet Club. Since arriving in NJPW, Cody Rhodes has assumed a leadership role in the Bullet Club. This has caught the ire of Kenny Omega, the “other” leader of Bullet Club. https://t.co/llxGKc9WNu

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently described Cody Rhodes as a borderline heel. He assessed that the presentation of Cody's WWE character feels heelish in many ways.

The statement sounds true to a great extent. The American Nightmare solely wants to win the world championship for his father, Dusty Rhodes. If he somehow fails in his mission, he might not hesitate to choose a darker path.

Imagine this. A heartbreaking loss, let's say, against Roman Reigns, breaks Rhodes so much that he finally allows his devilish personality to take over. He aligns with other such superstars who feel held back by the WWE management, wanting to exact revenge on his wrongdoers. Sounds intriguing, right?

Since the RAW star already has the experience of being a top guy in The Bullet Club, it won't be difficult for him to adjust to the role of being nWo's chief. It would also allow Cody to express himself as a full-fledged heel, something he couldn't do when he was in AEW.

#2. Seth Rollins loves being a cult leader

Seth Rollins claims to be a visionary. He has often offered people to join him in his mission of shaping a better future for the business.

In December 2019, Seth Rollins introduced a new faction with The Authors of Pain joining him as his disciples. The group was later strengthened by the arrival of Buddy Murphy (now Buddy Matthews) and started dominating the brand's babyfaces. However, the quartet couldn't stay intact for too long and disbanded after a few months.

In his short stint as a faction leader, Rollins provided us with a glimpse into how effectively he can pull off the role of a cult leader. And that's what makes him a great candidate to be the one who reforms the nWo.

Rollins could seek out individuals from the roster and force them to enforce his will. His cunning tactics and manipulative personality could help The Architect brainwash others into joining him on his "path to progress."

It would be the perfect way for Rollins to accomplish the goal that he couldn't do with his previous faction. Who knows, it might even allow him to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, something he has been chasing for three years.

#1. John Cena turns into "Hollywood" Cena

John Cena has often been on the receiving end of criticism for not evolving as a character. Fans and critics alike have been wanting to see The Cenation Leader as a heel for a long time.

Before his shocking heel turn at WCW's Bash at the Beach in 1996, Hulk Hogan was considered one of the biggest babyfaces in the industry. His unexpected character change, which eventually led to the birth of nWo, is regarded as one of the most groundbreaking moments in pro wrestling history.

John Cena's career has been similar to that of Hulk Hogan's in many ways. So, it would only be ideal for The Cenation Leader to embrace his dark side just like The Immortal One.

Since Cena is no longer the face of the company he once used to be, Vince McMahon can finally pull the trigger on his much-awaited persona shift. What better way to turn The Franchise Player heel than to have him revive the nWo?

Cena's heel turn would change the landscape of WWE drastically. The emergence of a new nWo, under the leadership of the 16-time world champion, could lead to many fascinating storyline possibilities.

Wouldn't it be exciting to see a face Randy Orton go up against a heel Cena? How about AJ Styles standing up to his great rival to stop the nWo? A faction war between John Cena's nWo and Roman Reigns' Bloodline would make up for an intriguing dynamic, right?

Many deserving superstars will get the opportunity to take their careers to the next level by working with/against the John Cena-led nWo. Moreover, it would allow The Cenation Leader to give the fans what they have been yearning for for years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far