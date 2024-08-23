4 Current WWE Superstars who may never win a world title

World Championships are undoubtedly the most important prizes in WWE. A run with the company's top prize can change the career trajectory of a professional wrestler. The most recent example of this has been Damian Priest.

However, not every talented wrestler gets the chance to hold a world title. Factors such as storyline demands or even wrong timing can prevent deserving superstars from reaching that pinnacle.

Here are four such WWE Superstars who may never win a world title.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura was one of the top talents in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before arriving in WWE in 2016. He had a great run on NXT, capturing the brand's top prize on two separate occasions.

The King of Strong Style had an impressive start to his main roster career as well. He secured singles victories over big names like John Cena and Randy Orton within his first year. Nakamura even won the 2018 Royal Rumble. However, he unsuccessfully challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Since then, the star has been relegated to the midcard, with sporadic pushes that never quite resonated with his potential. Nakamura was involved in a program with Seth Rollins last year over the World Heavyweight Title, but at no point during the rivalry did it seem that he would dethrone The Visionary.

Given his current age and the way he is booked in the company, it seems that Nakamura's world title days are beyond him at this point.

#3. Chad Gable

Chad Gable possesses all the qualities of being a World Champion. He is exceptional inside the ring, has strong mic skills, and displays incredible athleticism. Since Triple H took over WWE's booking, Gable has been featured more prominently and his push has improved. However, WWE has yet to fully capitalize on his potential.

This year, Gable has been in pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship but has come up short in his multiple attempts. The Stamford-based company needs to figure out how to elevate Gable to the main event scene soon before he loses the popularity and momentum he has built in recent years.

The longer they delay, the more distant Gable becomes from becoming a world champion.

#2. Jey Uso

Jey Uso is currently one of the most popular stars, receiving deafening reactions at every arena he enters. He's also become a top merchandise seller for the company. Since breaking away from The Bloodline, Jey has established himself as a strong singles competitor on RAW.

However, he is still in pursuit of his first singles title. While fans are eager to see Jey eventually win a world championship, WWE may have other plans. All signs point to him eventually being reintroduced into The Bloodline storyline. This could lead to him reuniting with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

If Jey returns to tag team competition, it could make it difficult for him to become a world champion.

#1. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has always been the perennial underdog in his long career. This trait has been key to his immense success. His ability to fight from underneath is unmatched, making it nearly impossible for the fans to not for him. However, this underdog status may also be a hindrance to him winning a world title.

The Canadian Superstar has all the qualities to be a world champion. His performances in the past two years including his run with The Bloodline and more recently beating Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion at Wrestlemania 40 have shown that he can deliver on the big stages.

Despite these achievements, it's still uncertain whether he will ever win the ultimate prize, especially given WWE's current landscape, which is filled with star power in the main event scene.

