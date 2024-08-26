4 Current WWE Superstars who wanted to join The Bloodline: What happened next?

The Bloodline is arguably one of the biggest wrestling factions in recent years, which is why it's no wonder that even a few current WWE Superstars were interested in joining the group. Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline in 2020 after becoming the WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief.

The Usos and Paul Heyman, who served as the Special Counsel to Roman, were the initial members of the group. Solo Sikoa then joined the faction in 2022.

The Bloodline's lineup has drastically changed two years later. After Roman lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa became the group's leader and then began calling himself The Tribal Chief. Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu would later join the former North American Champion.

Although The Bloodline's lineup has changed, the group remains interesting and powerful, getting the attention of some of their fellow superstars. For this list, we will explore which current stars expressed interest in the group and what happened after.

#4. Rhea Ripley would have joined The Bloodline if not for The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley was one of the first members of The Judgment Day with Edge and Damian Priest, which later expanded to Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. The group was successful on RAW, but The Eradicator stated that if the stable wasn't formed, she would most likely have tried to join Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

Rhea and The Bloodline have crossed paths several times since then. She faced off with Solo Sikoa when the latter and Paul visited the Monday show. In October of that same year, The Eradicator managed to strike a deal with Paul Heyman for a partnership, though not much came to fruition through this agreement. Ripley and Priest are no longer part of The Judgment Day, and the duo is focused on battling the remaining group members.

#3. Sami Zayn is the only one who managed to join

Sami Zayn with The Bloodline at the 2022 WarGames [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Sami Zayn's story with The Bloodline from 2022 to 2023 was nothing but entertaining and emotional. After trying for months to join the group by helping them in matches and sacrificing himself, he was included in the group and was even known as The Honorary Uce. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, he saw how he was manipulated by The Head of The Table and broke away.

At the beginning of 2023, Zayn feuded with Roman for the Undisputed Championship. Although he failed to win the title, he and Kevin Owens dethroned The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Months later, Sami became a singles star on RAW and ended Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship run at WrestleMania XL.

#2. and #1. A-Town Down Under hinted about wanting to join The Bloodline on a recent WWE house show

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have had somewhat of a successful tag team pairing on Friday Night SmackDown, even becoming one-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Despite this, the duo may have been interested in Solo's new lineup.

On August 24, 2024, during a WWE house show in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defended the Tag Team Titles against A-Town Down Under and The Street Profits. A clip from the match showed that Grayson and Austin sneaked up behind The Bloodline and attempted to be on the team by 'acknowledging' them. However, Tonga and Tama didn't appreciate their actions and began attacking them.

