4 current WWE Superstars who should get pyrotechnics in their entrance

The Demon King Finn Balor making his entrance at WrestleMania 35

With the return of pyrotechnics all but confirmed for WWE TV, fans will once again get a chance to witness iconic entrances in the style of the Attitude/Ruthless Aggression Era on RAW, SmackDown Live and pay-per-views. To minimize the costs and for safety concerns, Vince McMahon’s company had reduced the usage of pyro, limiting it for the grand pay-per-view shows only.

Instead, WWE spruced up the entrances of their current Superstars by using lights and special effects. However, it simply does not have the same effect as pyro. Imagine Goldberg entering without the pyrotechnics or the Dudley Boyz not hyping up the crowd before their entrance with a rocket.

Since WWE has not yet included the fiery illuminations in the entrances of the current stars, it will be interesting to watch which Superstars receive the chance of appreciating theirs with a pyro effect.

Here are the 4 current talents who may get this enhancement:

#4 Ricochet

This guy deserves a pyro

When you have a look at Ricochet’s entrance, everything looks appropriate with the way WWE has combined the lighting effects. However, an ‘X-factor’ seems to be missing in that entrance and that can be completed with the aid of pyro.

WWE can either include the explosions right at the start point where the spotlight is on the former United States Champion or they can indeed produce the uproar effect in the second stage of the entry. For a clearer understanding, check out the video from 00:14.

Plus, there is an opportunity to add the pyro when all the lights switch on. Otherwise, there could be an effect when he is in his trademark pose inside the ring (00:56 in the video).

This supplement may help Ricochet’s entrance by leaps and bounds. Granted that his entrance possesses so many spots where the fireworks can be included, the Creative should upgrade his entrance.

