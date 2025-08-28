4 Decisions that could ruin WWE Clash in Paris

WWE is just a few days away from hosting Clash in Paris, and fans are immensely excited. The premium live event is set to take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, this Sunday.Despite scheduling high-profile matches for the show, the Triple H-led creative team might make certain decisions that could leave fans disappointed at the end.Here, let's explore four decisions that could ruin WWE Clash in Paris:#4. Logan Paul beating former WWE Champion John CenaJohn Cena's Retirement Tour will continue this weekend, as he is scheduled to face Logan Paul in a singles match at Clash in Paris. This match was made official after The Unseen 17 entered a feud with The Maverick on the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025.The Franchise Player lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer. He was subsequently attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.Given that Cena and Lesnar will likely lock horns in the near future, the Triple H-led creative team shouldn't book The Maverick to defeat The Greatest of All Time this Sunday in France. If Paul beats Cena, the 48-year-old's momentum will take another massive hit after recent setbacks. It will also put off fans, given that Paul is a heat magnet.#3. The Vision interfering and helping Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship via usual shenanigansSeth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris. With The Vision's habit of interfering to help Seth win in most of his matches, there is a huge possibility of the same happening this Sunday.If this happens, it may ruin the main event, as fans are seemingly tired of witnessing outside interference in world title matches.#2. Jey Uso winning back the World Heavyweight ChampionshipSeth Rollins has been on a mission to prevent CM Punk from becoming a WWE World Champion since the latter's return to the global juggernaut in November 2023.This was proven when Seth cost Punk a potential Undisputed WWE Title win at Night of Champions 2025, and also when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Second City Saint at SummerSlam to win the World Heavyweight Championship a few minutes after the former AEW star had dethroned Gunther.Meanwhile, LA Knight, who has been vying for a WWE World Championship for some time now, failed to dethrone Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion on the RAW after SummerSlam, as Punk's interference led to a DQ finish. Additionally, The Megastar got pinned by Bron Breakker this past Monday and was later taken down by Jey Uso during a post-match brawl that also involved Punk.Given these situations, The YEET Master potentially winning the World Heavyweight Title that he lost to Gunther earlier this summer, over CM Punk and LA Knight, could negatively impact The Second City Saint and The Megastar's standing as main-event players. Even if the creative team books Jey to win the gold, he shouldn't pin either of these two.#1. Sheamus and Rusev not getting enough timeSheamus and Rusev have been feuding for the past several weeks on WWE RAW. They are now set to square off at Clash in Paris in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match.While their rivalry has heightened fans' expectations for their bout this Sunday, the bitter rivals not getting enough time to tell a story with their skills could leave the crowd disappointed.