4 directions for Austin Theory heading into WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Austin Theory has been on a roll lately. He prevailed in a hellacious Elimination Chamber match last Saturday, overcoming an immensely talented field of RAW Superstars.

On this week's RAW, the current United States Champion successfully pinned WWE Hall of Famer Edge in what may be his biggest singles victory so far. In both cases, external interferences significantly influenced the eventual outcomes. However, Theory was the one to score the decisive pinfall.

Considering his recent victories, it would be interesting to see what he does heading into WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, and we have four ideas.

#4 Austin Theory embarks on a John Cena-esque United States Championship Open Challenge series

The "Forever" Champion

The Now took a bold and admirable step by facing a top-tier Hall of Famer like Edge on a random throwaway episode of RAW. A match of such magnitude could have been featured on any premium live event, but the champion had other ideas.

As such, Theory could make this a weekly tradition on the Road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. The only catch is that the United States Champion will only defend his title against established veterans. This move will be consistent with his current gimmick and allow him to build momentum heading into The Show of Shows.

Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and The Miz could all be suitable opponents for Austin Theory. Furthermore, all of these match-ups will deliver in the ring.

#3 Austin Theory inserts himself temporarily into the Edge vs. Finn Balor feud

If it weren't for Finn Balor, Edge might be the United States Champion right now. The Rated R Superstar was about to hit Theory with a Spear before The Prince interfered in the proceedings. The Now hit the A-Town Down on the Hall of Famer to retain his title.

Though unintentionally, Theory now finds himself in the Edge-Judgement Day saga. As such, he might have to cross paths with the devious faction and its creator again. Balor could challenge Theory for the United States Championship next week, only for The Ultimate Opportunist to return the favor and cost his foe the title.

Edge vs. Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory seems unlikely for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Still, the 25-year-old RAW Superstar could be a supporting character in the final chapter of The Rated-R Superstar vs. The Prince.

#2 Mustafa Ali finally pursues his goal of winning the United States Championship

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE they won’t care about you unless they know why you fight.



On RAW, following weeks of envy and bickering, Mustafa Ali finally earned a massive pinfall victory over Dolph Ziggler. This may signify a change in fortunes for the cruiserweight, who has been eyeing the United States Championship for a long time.

After regaining confidence and rebuilding himself, Ali could once again pursue Austin Theory's title. WrestleMania Goes Hollywood is still over a month away, giving WWE ample time to give Theory a short-term TV feud.

#1 John Cena calls out Austin Theory upon his return

John Cena vs. Austin Theory has been rumored for a long time, but WWE is now fully committing itself to this feud. Theory took issue with all the hype surrounding Cena's comeback and has consistently taken shots at The Champ over the past year.

Cena will return on the March 6 edition of RAW to seemingly set up his WrestleMania feud. The sixteen-time world champion could call out the United States Champion and confront him in the ring. He could then challenge Theory to a massive dream match at 'Mania.

The Now will, thus, have a clear path to The Show of Shows. WrestleMania Goes Hollywood will likely be the biggest night of Theory's career as he could step toe-to-toe with John Cena.

