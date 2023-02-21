John Cena's rumored WrestleMania 39 opponent seemingly confirms match two weeks before his return

John Cena looks like he is going to be competing at WrestleMania for the first time in three years, his first 'Mania match in front of fans in five years, and his first "proper" 'Mania match in over six years. On the latest episode of RAW, his rumored opponent seemingly confirmed their match. As you may have guessed by now, that man is none other than United States Champion Austin Theory.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley ahead of his US Title defense against Edge, Theory said that he didn't care about the fact that John Cena is returning in two weeks:

As you may know by now, John Cena was confirmed to be returning for an appearance on RAW two weeks from now in his hometown of Boston. Don't be surprised to see the show quickly sell out as a result. Cena, who is considered the last true megastar of WWE, is a known ticket-mover and a big box office draw.

His last appearance was on the New Year's Eve edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

In the tweet above, you can see the last face-to-face interaction that Theory and Cena had. It was backstage during Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration on RAW.

Since then, the 25-year-old has regularly mocked the legend, using his "The Champ is here" dialogue on numerous occasions.

