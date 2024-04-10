4 directions for Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin after shocking loss on WWE NXT

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin are no longer the NXT Tag Team Champions after their loss to Nathan Frazer and Axiom on the latest episode of the white and gold brand. This was a rematch from Stand & Deliver Pay-Per-View last weekend, where The Wolf Dogs had retained their titles.

Still, Axiom and Frazer got a second chance this week and defeated their opponents to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. If they had lost, their tag team partnership would come to an end.

As for Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, it remains to be seen what is next for them now, as Bron almost hit his tag team partner with a Spear, which was the turning point in the match and it shifted the momentum.

With that in mind, here are four directions for Breakker and Corbin after losing the NXT Tag Team Championship.

#4. Rematch for the NXT Tag Team Titles

This could be the most likely scenario, as Nathan Frazer and Axiom demanded and received a rematch after their defeat at NXT Stand & Deliver. So, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin could do the same and ask General Manager Ava to make the match official.

Still, to make things more intriguing, she could add a stipulation that if they lose, they will not have another shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship.

#3. Pursuing a singles career after turning against one another

After their loss, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin could abandon the NXT tag team division and pursue a singles career either on NXT or RAW/SmackDown.

At the same time, their singles run could start with a match against each other. After Breakker almost hit his tag team partner with a Spear, it could lead to a storyline where they would turn against one another and start a feud.

#2. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin could move to SmackDown

After spending a lot of time on NXT, maybe it is time for both superstars to move to the SmackDown brand. Bron Breakker is part of the active roster and competed at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, but he has yet to pursue a singles run on the blue brand, only wrestling a couple of matches.

As for Baron Corbin, he used to perform on SmackDown before moving to NXT, so a return to the blue brand could be a likely option after losing the NXT Tag Team Championship.

#1. Pursuing the RAW or SmackDown Tag Team Titles

A likely scenario is that Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will stay as a tag team, but will move to SmackDown to challenge new tag team champions, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

However, we should not rule out the possibility of the duo moving to Monday Night RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft, which will take place at the end of this month. If this happens, then Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin may go after the new RAW Tag Team Champions, The Miz and R-Truth.

