4 directions for Bron Breakker following WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend is officially over. On Monday Night RAW tonight, new stories will begin and the march towards Backlash in St. Louis will become the focus. With that being said, some of the results of WrestleMania will live on with several superstars for a long time to come.

For example, some stars lost titles or major grudge matches at the massive Premium Live Event. Bron Breakker is one of the stars to lose gold, as he ultimately lost his coveted Intercontinental Championship.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew was involved in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also featured Penta and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. In the end, Mysterio shockingly pinned The Prince to win the match and the championship.

Now, what comes next for Bron Breakker? This article will take a look at a handful of possible directions for Bron following his big loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All this past weekend.

Below are four directions for Bron Breakker following WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could attempt to regain the WWE Intercontinental Title

Bron Breakker and the WWE Intercontinental Championship have been seemingly inseparable for awhile now. Breakker has been part of the main roster for just around a year now and he's already a two-time champion.

Breakker lost the title the first time to Jey Uso. Interestingly, he quickly won the prized championship back. As fans know, now he lost the gold to Dirty Dominik Mysterio, albeit not by being pinned or made to submit. He wasn't involved in the finish.

Given that the last time Breakker lost the gold, he won it back in quick fashion, the same thing could happen again. Dominik Mysterio's time as the Intercontinental Champion could be short-lived if Breakker decides to target him in an attempt to regain the belt.

#3. Bron Breakker could challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today. His rise from a tag team star in WWE to a main eventer has been a thrill for many fans to witness. At WrestleMania 41, Main Event Jey Uso went one-on-one with Gunther and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

As noted, Jey Uso dethroned Bron Breakker of the WWE Intercontinental Championship last year. The reign was brief, however, as The Big Bad Booty Nephew went on to regain the title almost immediately.

Since Bron has defeated Jey Uso before, why wouldn't he try to do it again now that Jey is the World Heavyweight Champion? This could be a way to elevate Breakker to the top of the company and in a way that makes sense. Breakker might be Jey's kryptonite in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#2. He could have a proper singles feud with Penta

Penta is one of the most exciting wrestlers in WWE today. The lucha star joined the promotion last year and made his official debut on RAW in January. Since then, he has been one of the most popular names on the roster.

The Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE WrestleMania 41 also featured Penta. The masked star has had issues with The Judgment Day for weeks now, but he and Bron Breakker have also struggled to get on the same page. In fact, they have snapped at each other on multiple occasions.

Now that Dominik Mysterio has the Intercontinental Championship, Bron and Penta could have a non-title feud. This would allow them to fight without the worry of gold on the line. It could also be a means of elevating both stars to the next level. Could they try to fight to determine the number one contender for the world title?

#1. Bron Breakker could battle Gunther

Gunther is one of the best wrestlers in the world and he has been since before even joining WWE. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion, United Kingdom Champion, and Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General, much like Bron Breakker, had a tough weekend. He went into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He then proceeded to lose to Main Event Jey Uso, tapping out in shocking fashion.

These two men faced off on NXT and Bron was the second-ever man to defeat The Ring General in WWE. Since then, only two other stars have done so. Bron may want to test himself and Gunther may want to get his win back. The two clashing again could be epic and that might be Breakker's plan moving forward.

