4 directions for Jey Uso after he surprisingly quit WWE - New Bloodline faction to form away from the promotion?

WWE SmackDown featured one of the most highly anticipated segments in recent memory. Jimmy Uso was meant to explain his actions from SummerSlam when he shockingly cost his brother a win against Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief, alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, was ready to welcome Jimmy back into the fold and reward him for his good deed, but Uso made it clear that he didn't do it for them. Jimmy tried to reason with his brother when Jey came out, but as expected, things turned chaotic.

Jey ended up laying out both Roman and Solo. He then teased, forgiving his twin only to nail Jimmy with a Superkick. From there, Main Event Jey Uso shockingly revealed that he's done with The Bloodline, SmackDown, and World Wrestling Entertainment.

There's a strong chance that Uso's big announcement is just a storyline move, but very little is known for now. This article will examine what direction his career may take following the shocking events on SmackDown.

#4. He could leave WWE

Jey Uso's promo was shocking. It is unlikely that any member of the WWE Universe could have predicted that the segment would play out how it did. Naturally, most believe that it was just an angle.

The most likely option is that it was a storyline, and fans will see it play out over the coming weeks and months. There is a chance, however slim, that it was done to write Jey off of television because he's truly leaving.

Main Event Jey Uso leaving WWE at the height of his popularity would be a shame, but it isn't completely unheard of. Wrestlers leave to go to other promotions, chase acting, or retire. There's certainly a chance that the former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner is leaving.

#3. Jey Uso may move to Monday Night RAW

Jey Uso on RAW

There's a chance that Jey may take a short break from WWE and ultimately return. Instead of returning to Friday Night SmackDown, where Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns are, he may return on RAW.

Monday Night RAW is home to some of the best and brightest stars in all of WWE. This includes The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Gunther, Chad Gable, and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Many of those names likely still despise Jey from his time helping Roman fight them off. Still, he could attempt to make peace with some of these stars or fight them with The Bloodline no longer holding Uso back. Perhaps he could win the World Heavyweight Championship?

#2. He could return to fight his twin brother

Jimmy and Jey Uso

Jey Uso did something on WWE SmackDown that many wouldn't have expected. When Jimmy tried to hug his brother, hoping to reconnect, Jey refused and instead hit his twin with a brutal Superkick out by the entrance ramp.

This happened right before he said he was done, but is he? It could be argued that the Superkick was a show of frustration. Jey had enough of the mental abuse he's withstood from his family and snapped briefly. Alternatively, he may seek more revenge on Jimmy Uso than a straightforward kick.

He may return and attempt to fight his brother correctly. Jimmy cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Tribal Chiefdom. One Superkick is arguably not enough punishment for Jimmy's misdeed.

#1. Jey could form his own Bloodline in the Indies and bring them to SmackDown

There could be a fun ongoing story that sees Jey Uso properly leave the promotion, albeit temporarily. He wouldn't leave to go to All Elite Wrestling or retire, but instead to start his version of The Bloodline.

Many of Jey's family members currently compete outside of WWE. Jacob Fatu is perhaps the most notable name. Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is also a standout star. Sean Maluta and Lance Anoa'i are other family members competing in the Indies.

Main Event Jey Uso could try to collect some or all of those names mentioned. Only then might he return to Friday Night SmackDown as the real Tribal Chief and attempt to take over the entire company. Unleashing Jacob Fatu and others on the roster could be shocking.

