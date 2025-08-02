4 Directions for John Cena in his final WWE months following his babyface turn

The wrestling world is in exhilaration as John Cena has officially turned babyface on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Cenation Leader has returned to his heroic roots, something that fans have been clamoring to see for a long time. This has ignited a fresh energy into his upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.Cena has very limited dates left in his Farewell Tour, and his babyface turn has also opened up endless possibilities for the coming months. From chasing the Intercontinental Championship to competing in his first-ever WarGames match this year, there are indeed a plethora of things that can happen in The Franchise Player's final months in WWE.Let's explore four directions for John Cena in his final WWE months following his babyface turn:#4. He can feud with Dominik MysterioJohn Cena is one of the most decorated stars in all of pro wrestling. However, the one title he never won in his legendary career is the Intercontinental Championship. Now that the 48-year-old is officially a babyface, he can feud with Dominik Mysterio down the line after SummerSlam.The Judgment Day member is expected to retain his title against AJ Styles at the summer spectacle, while Cena is expected to lose his. Therefore, The Franchise Player could go right after Mysterio, expressing his desire to become a Grand Slam Champion before wrapping up his career.#3. John Cena may lead a babyface faction at WarGamesWWE is set to host WarGames yet again this year at Survivor Series, and John Cena is advertised for the premium live event. It will be his final appearance at the iconic event, and the creative team might look to do something creative rather than putting the WWE legend in a traditional one-on-one match at the spectacle.Cena could compete in the WarGames Match this year, where he could lead a babyface faction. He could team up with Roman Reigns and other top stars and form a dream alliance against a heel faction. It will be a treat for the fans to watch The Cenation Leader wrestle in his first WarGames match in San Diego.#2. He could bring back his Doctor of ThuganomicksOne of the things fans often miss is John Cena's &quot;Doctor of Thuganomicks&quot; gimmick. While it was only a far-fetched wish during his heel run, it is now a real possibility since The Franchise Player turned babyface. There is a good chance that he might bring back the iconic gimmick one last time for one match.During one of his last few matches, Cena may show up in his streetwear attire with a baseball cap worn backward. He could come out on his Doctor of Thunganomicks theme song and deliver a memorable match. However, it could just be a one-off appearance in the iconic gimmick, enough to entertain fans.#1. John Cena could put Gunther over before hanging up his bootsNow that John Cena has officially returned to his heroic roots, he could put over heel superstars in his final few months. He could have feuds with Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, and other stars. However, one of the biggest heels currently on the roster is Gunther, and Cena could decide to go up against him before leaving the place.The WWE legend could give The Ring General one of the biggest moments of his career by deciding to wrestle him in his farewell match. WWE has been building the Austrian as the biggest and baddest heel of this generation. Therefore, John Cena, the ultimate babyface, going up against the most vicious heel in his farewell match, would be a sight to see.