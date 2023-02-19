Now that WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is in the rearview mirror, Ronda Rousey has to plan her next big leap on the SmackDown roster. The Rowdy One missed out on the recent premium live event, but she has a few options to get back on track for WrestleMania.

Rousey was dethroned last year by Charlotte Flair. She is in no mood to exact revenge for the disappointing loss, though. Her focus has shifted to a different championship instead. Meanwhile, the #FireRonda trend has gained momentum on social media from fans.

In this list, we will look at four directions for Ronda Rousey after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#4. Take a break after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Ronda Rousey has often called out fans who have criticized her. Yet, they seem to have a point. Her gimmick has become outdated. To make matters worse, WWE is hesitant to book her to lose any match due to her star power. This limits her feuds in the main roster.

Perhaps a fresh start will rejuvenate her run. The Baddest Woman on the Planet desperately needs a new gimmick. after a brief hiatus, she could return to WWE with a new fearsome persona and a demeanor/attire that stands out from her previous selves.

#3. Ronda Rousey can form a stable on the blue brand

There are multiple heels on SmackDown that have good connections with Ronda Rousey. Shayna Baszler and Natalya are some big names. Maybe WWE can make more out of these friendships on-screen.

While the RAW women's roster boasts of Damage CTRL and occasionally experiences an alliance of three wrestlers, the same isn't the case for the blue brand. Rousey leading a newly formed faction can give impetus to multi-women bouts on SmackDown.

Leading a stable after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 may also work out well for her mic skills. The Rowdy One's trash-talking, bullying character will get buffed.

#2. Have multiple squash matches to regain the crowd's trust after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was part of some big matches last year. However, those were spoiled by frequent botches and a lack of coordination with her opponent. Such mishaps have given Ronda a bad reputation in wrestling, which continues to this day.

Thankfully, WWE is loaded with performers who are able to make a superstar look good in the ring. Lacey Evans is currently undergoing a 'squash match phase' to improve her stale run. Ronda Rousey could also follow the same path after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 to impress the audience.

#1. Aim for the Women's Tag Team Championships with Shayna Baszler

The Queen of Spades has been Ronda Rousey's pal for several months. WWE was initially hesitant to pull the trigger on their tag team story, probably because they wanted Ronda to be a solo act. Those worries are history now.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are rumored to be fighting IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at WrestleMania for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The plans seem to be in effect as the former MMA stars are regularly paired on the blue brand and house shows.

The deadly duo could continue their rampage on the women's tag team division. Eventually, Kai and Sky will be put under notice. Ronda and Baszler may even shift to RAW temporarily to pursue their story against Damage CTRL.

