4 Directions for Seth Rollins in The Vision after he defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 11, 2025 16:51 GMT
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes delivered a show-stealing performance in the main event of Crown Jewel 2025. Both superstars tore the house down in a grueling match filled with action, drama and emotions. However, it was Rollins who had the last laugh as he defeated Rhodes to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia.

The Visionary finally put an end to his losing streak against The American Nightmare. He also ended the debate about who is the best champion currently in this company. Now that Crown Jewel is in the rearview mirror, the biggest question revolves around what's next for Rollins. There are several things The Architect could do following his massive win.

Here are four potential directions for Seth Rollins after Crown Jewel:

#4. He could take the backseat for a while

Seth Rollins has been a true workhorse on Monday Night RAW for the past few months. From leading The Vision to handling his own business, he has been involved in several things lately. However, the 39-year-old could ease up a bit following his massive victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel now that he has nothing to prove to anyone.

Rollins could take the backseat for a while and pull strings from behind. He may not get involved in any feud for a couple of weeks on Monday Night RAW. However, The Visionary could dictate the next course of action for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He could enlighten his stablemate's path without actively getting involved in any storyline for now.

#3. Seth Rollins may feud with CM Punk & LA Knight

Seth Rollins is currently on the radar of many superstars on RAW due to his possession of the World Heavyweight Championship. There is a good possibility that he might cross paths with CM Punk and LA Knight again now that he is done with Cody Rhodes. The two superstars currently have a mutual interest, as both have set their sights on Rollins' title.

WWE could start a three-way feud on RAW involving Knight, Punk and The Visionary following Crown Jewel. The company could showcase this feud for a month or two, putting the World Heavyweight Championship in the spotlight. It could also lead to a match with Seth Rollins defending his gold against either Punk or Knight at Survivor Series.

#2. He could put Paul Heyman to a big task

Seth Rollins has been dead serious about The Vision ever since he formed the group. However, he has not been able to focus on his faction due to his involvement in other feuds and stories. Now that his path is cleared after Crown Jewel, The Architect could think about expanding his group. Rollins could assign Paul Heyman the task of finding a new member for his stable.

WWE could showcase a storyline where The Visionary and his Oracle have clandestine meetings on RAW, plotting something. This could give rise to an interesting angle on the red brand enough to keep fans hooked to the show every Monday. Moreover, such a storyline could lead to several exciting things within The Vision down the line.

#1. The Visionary may get involved in the Men's WarGames build

One of the potential directions for Seth Rollins after Crown Jewel is his storyline for Survivor Series. His faction, The Vision, is currently on red-hot momentum and WWE has been showcasing it as a dominant stable on the main roster. Therefore, there is a high chance that Rollins and Co. could be involved in the Men's WarGames match this year.

The Architect could be involved in the build-up of his potential Survivor Series match in the coming weeks on RAW. He could be involved in weekly segments with The Vision, showcasing solidarity with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This could ultimately lead to Seth Rollins and his faction's participation in the Men's WarGames Match next month.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

