4 directions for Sheamus following his return on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on Netflix. The show featured a fantastic main event between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins, plus Roxanne Perez battling IYO SKY. Additionally, Rusev had his first in-ring outing for the company in 5 years.

One of the best parts of the show came when Grayson Waller weaseled his way out of a match. Waller convinced both Adam Pearce and Austin Theory to allow Theory to take his place for the Australian's scheduled bout. A-Town's Finest paid for it almost immediately.

Theory went one-on-one with Sheamus, who was making his in-ring return after being absent since the 2025 Royal Rumble three months ago. As expected, Sheamus defeated the former United States Champion and fans loved seeing him back.

Now that the veteran is back in the mix, what's next? This article will take a look at a handful of potential directions for The Celtic Warrior, including titles he can chase and a new stable he could potentially join.

Below are four directions for Sheamus following his return on WWE RAW.

#4. He could finally win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is one of the most iconic titles in wrestling history. It was first created over 45 years ago. In that time, legends and Hall of Famers such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, Steve Austin, and Randy Orton have held the belt.

The current champion is Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day star won the prestigious belt by winning a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 41 that also included then-champion Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor.

Sheamus hasn't hidden the fact that his major goal in pro wrestling is to win the Intercontinental Title. It is one of the few things he is yet to do. After failed attempts to win the gold from Bron and Gunther, perhaps he could chase after and even defeat Dirty Dom for the title.

#3. Sheamus could help AJ Styles and Penta with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has had its hands full currently. Two WWE stars have made it clear that they are gunning for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship: Penta and AJ Styles.

Penta is challenging Dominik Mysterio for the gold at WWE Backlash in St. Louis. Meanwhile, AJ Styles has made it clear he intends to challenge the winner. Both men have a big challenge, though, as The Judgment Day runs deep with four male stars and two female stars.

To try to help even those odds, Sheamus could join forces with Penta and AJ Styles. The three combined should be able to handle Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito, despite the numbers still not being in their favor. This also gets Sheamus closer to the gold, even if he doesn't challenge for it immediately.

#2. The Celtic Warrior could challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title

Sheamus has done a lot in his career. He is a former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, and Universal Champion. With that being said, the World Heavyweight Title he won was the spiritual predecessor of the current version of the belt. That means he hasn't held this particular one.

The Celtic Warrior could decide to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title to add another world championship to his mantle. Given that he's as good a performer as he's ever been, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is Jey Uso. Jey narrowly got by Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW last night and has to deal with Logan Paul. With that being said, Sheamus could be next in line.

#1. He could join Paul Heyman's new stable

The Judgment Day has been the top group on WWE RAW for years now. The Bloodline dominated SmackDown, and The Judgment Day ruled RAW. With that being said, there is a new stable looking to take over the company.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the pro wrestling world when they united at WWE WrestleMania 41. On the RAW after WrestleMania, Bron Breakker then joined the duo, which sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry.

The group might not be done growing yet, however. The next step could be for Paul Heyman to recruit Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has had his fair share of issues with both Rollins and Breakker in the past, but if united, the already nearly unbeatable group would prove to be truly unstoppable.

