One current star whose return was teased on the RAW after WrestleMania 40 was Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has been out since last August with a shoulder injury. His last match was Edge's final contest as a WWE Superstar.

While he's been absent from SmackDown, the Brawling Brutes disbanded, with Ridge Holland leaving Butch. The latter then reverted to a more popular persona as Pete Dunne. He formed the New Catch Republic tag team along with Tyler Bate.

Since so much has changed in Sheamus's absence, his trajectory could go many ways. The Celtic Warrior could follow one of the next four paths upon his return to action on RAW.

#4. He rekindles his feud with Gunther

The Celtic Warrior reinvigorated his career against Gunther.

While he no longer holds the Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus could rekindle his biggest rivalry of the last two years.

He faced Gunther for the Intercontinental title twice but fell both times. The former WWE Champion could pursue Sami Zayn, but going for The Ring General seems more personal.

It was during that feud that Sheamus started getting loud cheers from the fans due to the hard-hitting nature of his matches. Before he goes for something bigger, he can regain his status as a brawler by tangling with Gunther.

#3. The Scottish/Celtic Warriors

Both McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior need directions following WrestleMania 40.

Sheamus did some of his best work when he teamed with Cesaro as The Bar. The duo won multiple tag team titles and carried the division for a few years. With the titles now separated and both divisions full of worthy teams, he could slide back into the tag division.

His best option for potentially winning gold would be to ally with his former friend/ally Drew McIntyre. The two teamed against the Bloodline two years ago, and both faced Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

The Celtic Warrior is over 40, and his best days are likely behind him, but he still has value as a mid-card veteran or tag team specialist. Awesome Truth probably won't have a long reign, and the two former WWE Champs could pursue the RAW Tag Team titles.

#2. The Celtic Warrior joins the 'Meat' division on RAW

Omos isn't assigned to a brand but shows up for special occasions. Sheamus has long been regarded as one of the top brawlers in WWE. That nature was amplified in his matches with Gunther.

While the upcoming WWE Draft could change things, RAW is currently home to the 'Meat' division on WWE. The Celtic Warrior could join McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Ivar, Otis, and other stars to compete in matches with guys just 'slapping meat,' as Big E would say.

It wouldn't be a title pursuit, which is likely what Sheamus wants, but he'd continue to put on banger after banger after banger like before he was injured.

#1. Sheamus pursues the new World Heavyweight Champion

WrestleMania 40 saw three different stars hoist the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins entered the weekend with the title but was cleanly defeated by McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior then taunted guest commentator CM Punk with his newly won title.

Damian Priest finally cashed in his briefcase on McIntyre and left Philadephia with the championship. Sheamus left as a face and could return to RAW as a face to combat Priest and the Judgment Day.

It would be a callback to when the two battled over the US Championship. The first two people who challenge Priest won't necessarily win the title, so the former WWE Champ would be a good foil in the early stages of Priest's title reign.

