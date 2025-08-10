4 Dream opponents for Brock Lesnar now that he's back on WWE programming

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. For most of the past two years, that sentence seemed as if it'd never be said. The Beast had been absent since SummerSlam 2023, and due to the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit, a return seemed unlikely.Yet, that is exactly what happened just last weekend. John Cena and Cody Rhodes battled it out in one of the best Street Fights in recent memory. After Cena lost, the two rivals embraced. Cody then let John take the ring to soak in the moment.Immediately after Rhodes was gone, Brock Lesnar's music hit. He nailed John with the F-5 and appears to be back in the mix on a semi-regular basis, moving forward.This presumably means the impending Cena bout won't be the only match Brock Lesnar has now that he's back in the mix. This article will take a look at a handful of dream opponents for The Beast now that he's returned to the active roster.#4. Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar could be incredibleGunther is undoubtedly one of the most dominant former champions in WWE history. For as dominant as someone like Brock Lesnar has been, not even The Beast can claim that 80% of his time in the promotion has been spent as a champion.The Ring General is currently away from WWE television. His last match was at SummerSlam, where he and CM Punk put on a five-star classic. During the bout, Gunther became a bloody mess; however, commentary on RAW noted that he suffered an orbital fracture.Gunther hasn't been shy about one of his major goals: he wants a match against Brock Lesnar. While it wasn't possible for a long time, now The Ring General has the chance to finally go head-to-head with the former UFC Champion. The match could end up being incredible too.#3. Bron Breakker could put The Beast downBron Breakker could battle The Beast Incarnate [Credit: WWE.com]Bron Breakker is an incredible athlete. He combines speed, power, athleticism, and explosiveness in a way that nobody has, arguably since Brock Lesnar himself. Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former NXT Tag Team Champion.The Big Bad Booty Nephew is now part of a major faction on Monday Night RAW. Bron has joined Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed to form The Vision. The stable has proven to be absolutely dominant thus far too.Given that Breakker is, in many ways, the modern version of The Beast, it is clear that the two are dream opponents for each other. Can Breakker's Spear put down the former world champion? If Roman Reigns could take Brock down, Breakker just might pull it off too.#2. Bronson Reed destroying Brock Lesnar would make for great televisionBronson Reed is an absolute beast. He has been part of WWE's main roster for several years now. Previously, he spent time in NXT where he even held the North American Championship.Just like Bron Breakker, the master of The Tsunami is a member of The Vision on Monday Night RAW. He has already taken out top stars with the group, and many believe that the destructive and dangerous Reed will one day become a world champion.Given how physical and violent Bronson has been throughout his tenure, a clash with Brock could be epic. More than that, Bronson destroying Lesnar with various Tsunami Splashes would make for great TV. Brock, when he chooses to, can sell extremely well. He could make Reed look like a monster.#1. Jacob Fatu vs. The Beast would rock WWEJacob Fatu at SummerSlam [Credit: WWE.com]Jacob Fatu is arguably the best member of the real-life Bloodline. As great as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and others have been, The Samoan Werewolf is even more explosive, dynamic, and entertaining.Fatu has also been quite successful over the past year or so. He briefly held the WWE Tag Team Titles and also won the United States Championship. Unfortunately, he lost that title to Solo Sikoa.Brock has a history of battling real-life Bloodline members, from Roman to The Rock to Rikishi. A feud with Jacob Fatu, though, would be so chaotic that it would totally rock the foundation of World Wrestling Entertainment.