4 early predictions for WWE Evolution 2

WWE Evolution 2 was announced many weeks ago, and fans were thrilled with the news. After a seven-year absence, one of the most empowering and exciting premium live events in wrestling history is finally back!

The show is set to take place in just a few weeks in July. For now, the card remains somewhat mysterious, although there are some big matches that could very well be booked for the show.

Beyond the matches are some major returns and moments that might happen on the show and might not. This article will see four early predictions for the big premium live event, including a major return, a comeback that does not take place despite fans' hopes, and a legend's final match.

Below are four early predictions for WWE Evolution 2.

#4. The event could feature Brie Bella's final wrestling match

Nikki Bella returned to WWE this year. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, then showed up again on Monday Night RAW last week. It is expected that Brie Bella will likely follow Nikki back too.

In fact, some believe that Nikki and Brie Bella will likely challenge The Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While Liv is injured, Roxanne Perez could still team up with Raquel Rodriguez to make it happen.

Not only could this bout take place, but Brie Bella might have her last-ever wrestling match at Evolution. There are few better places to end someone's career. Given that she hasn't competed outside of a few Royal Rumble appearances in over half a decade, ending her run with a match where she teams up with her twin wouldn't be a bad way to go out.

#3. Paige aka Saraya could make her WWE return at the show

Paige is one of the most iconic female performers in WWE history. She rose to prominence in the company thanks to an appearance and style that felt significantly different from that of the standard diva at the time. In fact, she was even referred to as the Anti-Diva.

Unfortunately, Paige suffered an injury that forced her to retire at an early age. She later returned to wrestling, but not in WWE. Instead, she competed in All Elite Wrestling as Saraya. However, now she is no longer with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With that in mind, Paige could appear at Evolution 2. She was a huge part of women's wrestling evolving, and whether Paige competes at the event or not, she is absolutely worthy of being honored for her impact on the industry. The Glampire could show up next month.

#2. AJ Lee would not appear at Evolution 2

AJ Lee is a legend. She is a former WWE Divas Champion who helped the company shift from the Divas era into the Women's Evolution. Unfortunately, she doesn't always get her due, in large part thanks to how she left the company.

Lee retired, somewhat quietly, the year after her husband, CM Punk, had a brutal falling out with WWE. While AJ also had health complications, it was never fully clear if her leaving the company was strictly due to these injuries or if the exit and public spat between World Wrestling Entertainment and CM Punk played into it.

Fans have been begging for AJ Lee to return to WWE and pro wrestling for a long time now, and many hoped CM Punk's comeback would encourage her to show up. Unfortunately, fans shouldn't expect it. AJ has been retired for a decade now. A return just isn't likely, and it wouldn't happen at Evolution.

#1. The card for Evolution 2 would break the standard PLE formula

WWE under Triple H is a lot more consistent than the company was under Vince McMahon. However, with that comes some standard formula that fans can come to expect. For example, there is an obvious formula for premium live events.

Typically, a main roster premium live event has about five matches. A Royal Rumble or Survivor Series show with longer bouts may deviate from this, as might a tentpole event like WrestleMania. Still, this is generally the standard.

However, Evolution might break this trend. There is a good chance the show could feature seven or even eight matches. There are just too many women who want to be on the card, not even including legends and performers from developmental, to fit on a five-match show. This show would likely break pace from the established formula.

