4 factions WWE could bring back

Factions have long been a staple both in and outside of WWE. Pro wrestling has had major groups for decades now, some of which last for only a brief period of time, while others exist for years.

Ad

Some of the best-known factions in pro wrestling history include The Four Horsemen, the New World Order, The Bobby Heenan Family, D-Generation X, Evolution, and The Bloodline. In many ways, these groups all helped define the eras they were part of.

Nowadays, the company has several stables across RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Evolve. The Vanity Project, The New Bloodline, The Judgment Day, Legado del Fantasma, and the Latino World Order are some of the groups that can be seen each and every week.

Ad

Trending

The LWO is particularly notable, as it was a stable brought back after being gone for years. World Wrestling Entertainment could do the same thing with other stables. This article will look at four factions Triple H can bring back into the mix, including one of the biggest of all time.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

#4. British Strong Style could return if WWE rehires Trent Seven

Expand Tweet

Ad

British Strong Style was a faction that predates WWE. The group was comprised of Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and Trent Seven, and they wrestled all over the independent scene together.

In WWE, they teamed together on rare occasions, but for the most part, the group was splintered off. For example, Moustache Mountain's Trent Seven and Tyler Bate teamed up. Nowadays, Pete Dunne and Tyler do. The three united was much more rare.

Ad

If Triple H rehires Trent Seven, however, British Strong Style could ride again. Since NXT Europe is reportedly launching later this year, bringing back Trent for that brand would be wise. This could then open the door up to the trio reuniting.

#3. League of Nations could reunite now that AAA has been acquired

The League of Nations is a former WWE faction that came at a weird time for the company. John Cena was slowing down as the top babyface and Roman Reigns was beginning to be pushed, but he was also being rejected by the audience.

Ad

The group was made up of Sheamus, Wade Barrett, Rusev, and Alberto Del Rio. All four men held titles in WWE at various times, but three of the four eventually parted ways with the company. Interestingly, all four may be affiliated with the promotion again.

Sheamus is on RAW, and Rusev recently made his return to the company and to the red brand. Meanwhile, Wade Barrett provides commentary on SmackDown, and Alberto is part of AAA, which TKO recently acquired. With all four in the company together again, a reunion is possible.

Ad

#2. The Brawling Brutes could reform since none of the members are doing much

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Brawling Brutes was a stable primarily known for being on WWE Monday Night RAW. Sheamus led the group, but it also featured Ridge Holland and Butch. Butch, for those unaware, is best known as Pete Dunne.

As noted, Pete Dunne is currently teaming up with Tyler Bate as New Catch Republic on WWE RAW. Sheamus is also on the red brand. Meanwhile, Ridge Holland is on the NXT brand.

Notably, none of the three are really doing much at the moment. Perhaps reuniting as a trio on RAW could be the best route for all three men. Who knows, they could add Tyler Bate to the mix and turn The Brawling Brutes into a four-man faction.

Ad

#1. John Cena, Travis Scott, and Logan Paul could create a new version of the nWo

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New World Order was a stable that first formed in WCW. WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash created the group. Over time, other big names such as The Giant, Eric Bischoff, Randy Savage, and even Sting were part of some version of the nWo.

John Cena and Travis Scott are a bizarre pairing and one that was put together by The Rock. There are rumors that Cena and Scott could potentially team up with Logan Paul to take on Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Jimmy Uso at WWE Money in the Bank in a six-man tag team match.

If the bout does happen, and if Cena, Scott, and Paul have chemistry, they could decide to unite full-time. Not only that, but they could revive the New World Order branding. Given that the three men all have power outside of wrestling, just like Hollywood Hogan did, it would be quite appropriate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More