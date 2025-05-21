4 Things Triple H must do to make WWE's next major move a success

Major WWE news was reported today that, if accurate, could have a major impact on the company moving forward. According to reports, NXT Europe is finally set to arrive.

For those unaware, NXT Europe was first announced in 2022 after Triple H took over World Wrestling Entertainment's creative direction. The program was meant to replace NXT UK, which, while quite successful, suffered due to the pandemic and other various factors.

Unfortunately, the NXT Europe launch never came. It isn't quite clear why the move was so slow, but the delay could be attributed to Vince McMahon forcing himself back in, his subsequent attempt to sell the company, and Endeavor's acquisition.

Regardless of why it took so long, it seems that NXT Europe is now going to be a reality. With that being said, Triple H needs to make some important moves to ensure its success. This article will look at four things The Game can do to ensure the new brand works.

#4. NXT Europe could have supershows with the main roster

NXT Europe's arrival is exciting, but it isn't the first significant move by WWE this year. It isn't even the second. World Wrestling Entertainment launched the Evolve brand a few months ago and announced the acquisition of AAA.

The AAA move, in particular, will be one to watch. WWE and Triple H have already announced a massive supershow where the main roster, NXT, and AAA will come together next month for Worlds Collide, a special Premium Live Event. This will get AAA a lot of buzz.

The same concept can be used for NXT Europe. Triple H could and should have the brand interact with and battle RAW, SmackDown, NXT, AAA, and Evolve. This kind of shared continuity will only help the show's prospects. In many ways, it could mirror the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Everything can be connected.

#3. They need to start small, but be promoted heavily by WWE

In relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comparison, it is essential to remember that not every movie can be The Avengers. It took Thor, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: The First Avenger to make that movie come to life.

The same concept applies to wrestling and this new brand. WWE can't expect NXT Europe to be as big as RAW or SmackDown right from the start. They need to start small and keep their expectations in check.

That said, Triple H has the powerhouses of WWE and TKO at his disposal. NXT Europe, despite starting small, should be advertised on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT each week. It is essential that people become aware of this new brand immediately.

#2. Big names from the main roster and NXT should make appearances

Another important way Triple H can make NXT Europe essential and successful is by building a strong roster featuring signed indie names and athletes trained within the system. It doesn't stop there, however.

Triple H could and should send main roster stars to NXT Europe for big-time matches and short-term stories. For example, a European star and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could be sent to the new brand.

Somebody like Ludwig Kaiser or Ilja Dragunov could go over for a big match. Women's stars like Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria could also show up. Who knows, it doesn't even need to be European talent. Who is to say Seth Rollins can't go to a big NXT Europe Premium Live Event for a one-off match?

#1. NXT Europe needs to have a solid TV or streaming deal lined up

The last thing Triple H needs to be sure of when NXT Europe launches, and WWE has to pull the strings here, is that the new brand has eyeballs and can be viewed weekly.

With NXT UK and 205 Live, the company had the WWE Network. While a solid platform, it also limited the number of eyeballs on these shows. Now, that streaming platform doesn't even exist.

Whether on Netflix, Peacock, or a television network like The CW, NXT Europe needs to be broadcast both locally and internationally. It will not grow or be sustainable if the show doesn't have a strong platform. It will likely be more expensive to produce than a show like Evolve, but even something like Tubi won't cut it.

