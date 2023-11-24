4 factors potentially blocking CM Punk's return to WWE

From the moment Tony Khan announced CM Punk's termination from AEW live on air, a speculation storm has raged among fans, especially the WWE Universe. What happened at Wembley? Will either Jack Perry, Khan or Punk ever come out to address the incident in candid detail? Is the second-city saint done with the business forever? Or, most crucially, is he WWE-bound?

Since The Voice Of The Voiceless became a free agent, fans are convinced that both he and the promotion he left in 2014 have been teasing his potential return. Survivor Series 2023, which will be in his hometown of Chicago, is, to many, the perfect stage for a potential return. With Randy Orton's return having been announced, however, Punk's own comeback looks less likely by the day.

What could be blocking the Straight Edge Superstar's remontada to the TKO-owned company? Let's look at four potential reasons why CM Punk's WWE return might be stalling.

#4: CM Punk's contentious history with WWE might be a stumbling block to a potential return

CM Punk's first WWE run ended with the Second City Saint walking out of the company before being served termination papers on his wedding day. Tensions between superstar and promotion had been simmering for years, leading up to events like the infamous pipebomb and the Colt Cabana podcast. Post-termination, the two parties were involved in a long, ugly legal battle that ended in a settlement.

All this baggage could see a reunion between the Straight Edge Superstar and the Endeavor-owned company go up in smoke. Many current WWE stars have voiced their dislike for the former AEW World Champion, while Triple H infamously shared bad blood with him as well.

To cap it off somewhat ironically, the new ownership, basing their decision solely on risk management, might be less open than Vince McMahon would have been to a Punk return.

#3: CM Punk's behavior in AEW might be giving WWE cold feet with regards to a return

While CM Punk's issues with WWE can be brushed off as ancient history, his problems in AEW are fresh in the memory. Fences with the Endeavor-owned company might have been mended, but his explosive backstage history in the Land Of The Elite shows that he can still be combative and controversial.

Fans, of course, have their own opinions of who was right in The Second City Saint's feuds with The Elite and Jack Perry. No matter who was right, though, the fact that Punk is the common denominator might give pause to Nick Khan and Triple H's pursuit of the 45-year old.

#2: CM Punk's anti-establishment persona might not fit in with current WWE product

Very few people can dispute the claim that CM Punk is one of the very best professional wrestlers on planet Earth. Even fewer, however, can refute the fact that The Voice Of The Voiceless thrives most in volatile, envelope-pushing, controversy-breeding environments. His greatest moments in both WWE and AEW have come through or from shoot promos and blurring the boundaries of kayfabe.

While this made him the hottest star in the industry under a much-despised boss who also thrived on controversy, the company is now in different hands. Triple H is much beloved for turning around the product since taking over, meaning Punk's anti-authority style may struggle to find a worthy target.

The Game might thus be reconsidering hiring his former rival, considering the latter's main strength will seemingly be wasted in the current landscape.

#1: A mismatch in expectations might be hindering an agreement between WWE and CM Punk

The Adam Copeland situation could be a cautionary tale to both Punk and WWE

Consider, first of all, that CM Punk initially left WWE because he was disgruntled with playing second-fiddle to the top star, John Cena, even while champion. Among other things. Consider, then, that Adam Copeland recently left the company because he wanted to be a full-time, weekly performer and creative wanted him to appear sporadically.

The Straight Edge Superstar, during his AEW run, was portrayed as arguably THE top star, and won the world title twice. However, he was considerably more injury-prone than Copeland despite the latter being four years his senior. Given all that, it seems unlikely that Triple H and his creative team would bring him on board as a full-time marquee star on par or above Roman Reigns.

It's more likely that the company would prefer to have him fill Copeland's part-time "special attraction" role, which he might not find satisfying. This potential mismatch between the two parties' visions for Punk's second run could torpedo any chances of a return.

