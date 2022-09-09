Attacks former rival, faces a forgotten star - 4 Fan Theories for Braun Strowman's return to WWE SmackDown

After making a ferocious return on this week's RAW, Braun Strowman roars his way into Friday Night SmackDown. According to the latest reports, The Monster of Monsters will compete on the blue brand regularly moving forward.

Upon his return, Strowman tore through nearly the entire tag-team division on RAW, including former tag-team champions The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy. The Monster Among Men will probably have a similar impact on SmackDown upon his comeback during Friday's show.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to predict what could happen when Braun Strowman finally comes to SmackDown. Here, we examine four such theories.

#4 Braun Strowman could squash Drew Gulak

Drew gulak is his opponent

The casual fan may have forgotten Drew Gulak, the former cruiserweight champion who was once Daniel Bryan's trainer. Today, Gulak has become another guy on the roster, thanks to his underwhelming booking.

Last week, Gulak lost to Karrion Kross in the latter's first match on SmackDown. A fan suggested that WWE will do the same for the returning Braun Strowman, who will likely crush the former 24/7 Champion within seconds of the bell ringing.

Facing and defeating an under-card talent in your first match in over a year is not the best way to re-introduce yourself, but it should give Strowman more momentum for future storylines. However, it would spell doom for Gulak and take away whatever little credibility he still possesses.

#3 Braun Strowman can fight Drew McIntyre

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre lost a hard-fought match to Roman Reigns and couldn't secure the Undisputed Universal Championship. With The Tribal Chief allegedly not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules, McIntyre can take a break from his pursuit of the top prizes.

A fan suggested Strowman should target McIntyre on his first night back on SmackDown. These two titans have plenty of history together as they traded blows during The Monster Among Men's program with Baron Corbin in 2018-19. It would also be an exciting contest as both men are top-tier talents now.

However, the odds of such a colossal encounter occurring on a regular weekly show are slim. The Scottish Warrior may be in line for a feud with Karrion Kross, who has also targeted him lately. Moreover, a loss for either Strowman or McIntyre at this stage would be severely detrimental to their careers.

#2 The Fiend could re-emerge from the darkness to haunt Braun Strowman

One name that has repeatedly shown up in rumor mills of late is that of Bray Wyatt, whose status remains unclear till now. The former Universal Champion may potentially return to WWE, but nothing concrete has emerged.

However, the dubious reports and the consistently churning rumor mill have not stopped the WWE Universe from fantasy-booking Bray Wyatt's long-awaited return. Upon his potential comeback, some think he will confront the returning Strowman, with whom he has a storied history.

The Fiend dethroned Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020, and the two men go back as members of the eerie Wyatt Family. There is much to explore in another possible rivalry, but the theory seems quite outlandish and impractical at the moment.

#1 Braun Strowman attacks The Bloodline and puts Roman Reigns on notice

This one is the most likely, practical, and intriguing out of all the possibilities. Braun Strowman has unfinished business with Roman Reigns and took a shot at The Tribal Chief upon his return.

There is a possibility that Strowman is on SmackDown solely to kickstart his feud with The Bloodline leader. After all, Reigns pinned The Monster of all Monsters to start his dominant run at the mountain's summit. The Head of The Table may not be scheduled to appear this week, but other members of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn included, will probably be in attendance.

What better way to make an impact than to destroy the most dominant faction in sports entertainment? The potential assault would put Reigns on notice and announce the monster's intentions of pursuing the Undisputed Unified WWE Universal Championship.

Edited by Pratik Singh