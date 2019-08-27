4 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week on Monday Night Raw (26th August 2019)

There were a number of interesting botches this week on Raw

Monday Night Raw was stacked this week as the King of the Ring Tournament continued and the build-up to Clash of Champions reached its peak as two huge matches were announced. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against the mismatched team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode before the two men will then face off in the main event with Rollins' Universal Championship on the line.

Raw was live from New Orleans and saw a huge main event match between Braun Strowman and AJ Styles for the United States Championship, even though Strowman already holds the Raw Tag Team Championship.

As ever, it was an incredible episode of Monday Night Raw, but with every live show there is always the risk of botches and here are just a few that many eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe were able to pick up on this week.

#4. Seth Rollins is on a trip

WWE managed to confuse their fanbase with this one

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged last week and were both on a trip to Hawaii this week which meant that they weren't part of this week's episode of Raw, but Seth Rollins was part of a pre-recorded backstage segment where he accepted Braun Strowman's challenge for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions in a few weeks time.

The backstage interview saw Strowman seemingly lay down the challenge as they celebrated winning the Raw Tag Team Championships following last week's show. The issue with the backstage segment was the fact that the corner on one side of the screen said "last week" whilst the other side of the screen tried to state that it was "Live." It was slightly confusing and many members of the WWE Universe have taken to Social Media to point out how confusing this entire segment was.

