4 female wrestlers Penta has fought with outside WWE

Penta made his long-awaited WWE debut this week on RAW. He immediately garnered fans after a successful match against Chad Gable. Many fans and stars are familiar with the luchador, even those in the women's division.

Penta began wrestling in 2004 and has appeared in several wrestling promotions. Most of his notable appearances occurred at Lucha Underground. During his time outside WWE, he shared the ring with different wrestlers, not just in nationality but also in gender. A couple of the female stars he fought were Ivelisse and Sexy Star. Interestingly, there are a few more prominent ones he clashed with who are currently in WWE.

For this list, we will look at four female wrestlers Penta fought outside WWE.

#4. Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard may not be signed to the Stamford-based promotion but is a familiar name to some due to her involvement in some controversies. Like the WWE star, she also appeared in several promotions, where she fought the former AEW star.

Pentagon Jr. and Tessa Blanchard have met a couple of times in the ring, though not in a singles match. In January 2019 at Bar Wrestling 29, Tessa and Daga, another Mexican wrestler, teamed up against The Lucha Brothers, Penta and Rey Fenix. This tag team match happened again in September of that same year at Warrior Wrestling 6, with The Lucha Brothers winning in both instances.

#3. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green

Before Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion, she endured a long journey both in and outside WWE. She wrestled in the independent circuit from 2014 to 2018, appearing at Lucha Underground in the latter year where she met the RAW star.

During a 2018 Lucha Underground match, the luchador defeated Reklusa, Chelsea's former ring name, in an almost 10-minute match. While talking about the match, Green said that it was one of her craziest bouts and admitted that Penta did most of the work. However, she has since expressed that she can't wait to face off with the luchador again.

#2. and #1. Penta fought two members of Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is one of the top female stables in WWE today. It was founded by Bayley but she was later betrayed by her initial partners, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The other members of the group are Kairi Sane and Asuka. The faction's achievements are many, among them is sharing the ring with the new RAW star.

In April 2016, the former AEW star and Hitokiri, now known as IYO SKY, had a hard-hitting match that saw the Damage CTRL member win. In November of that same year, the former AEW star defeated Doku, who is now Kairi Sane. Both matches occurred at Lucha Underground.

