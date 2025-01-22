4 feuds for Ricky Starks in WWE if AEW grants him his release

Major news that could impact WWE was broken earlier today by Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone. An All Elite Wrestling star has requested his release from the second biggest promotion in the United States.

The talent in question is the unbelievably charismatic and entertaining Ricky Starks. The talented performer hasn't been used by All Elite Wrestling's Tony Khan in a long time and many wondered if he was silently leaving the promotion.

According to Chris Featherstone, he asked for his release, and at least as of now, it has not yet been granted. Still, fans are instantly speculating about what his future may hold and if he could end up going to World Wrestling Entertainment.

If Starks is granted his release or if his deal ends any time soon, there are several big feuds awaiting him across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. This article will take a look at four rivalries in particular that would be particularly interesting if he were to make the jump.

Below are four feuds for Ricky Starks in WWE if AEW grants him his release.

#4. Ethan Page and Ricky Starks could feud on NXT

Ethan Page is one of the biggest surprises in modern WWE history. After not being utilized often in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, Page jumped ship to World Wrestling Entertainment last year and has been a hit.

Currently, Page is engaged in a new angle where he viciously injures his foes on WWE NXT. Cedric Alexander, Dante Chen, and most notably, Je'Von Evans, have all fallen victim to Ethan's new dastardly ways.

If Ricky Starks were to join World Wrestling Entertainment, he could meet his former AEW cohort and stand up to All Ego. He could tell Ethan to stop picking on others and instead try to pick on Absolute Ricky Starks, which ultimately, could go badly for Page.

#3. Gunther could use a top challenger for his WWE World Heavyweight Title

Gunther is one of WWE's top stars. He has been constantly pushed since joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, which has been proven by his championship reigns. For example, both his United Kingdom Title run and his Intercontinental Championship reign broke records.

The Ring General is the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW, but there is one issue. Some fans believe he might be chewing his food a second time, as he's engaged in feuds and stories that lead to matches fans have seen already. Jey Uso is an example of this.

To do something entirely fresh, Ricky Starks could make his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment by feuding with Gunther. The two could put on a fantastic feud, but more than anything, it would immediately elevate Starks and give Gunther something fresh.

#2. He could work with his former NWA colleague LA Knight

LA Knight is an absurdly popular WWE star. He rose through the ranks after ditching the Max Dupri persona and it eventually led to championship gold. Up until weeks ago, Knight was the United States Champion. He had won the belt from Logan Paul in a very good match at SummerSlam.

Interestingly, Ricky Starks and LA Knight have a bit of history together, as both men were part of the National Wrestling Alliance prior to splitting off and going to AEW and World Wrestling Entertainment respectively. At the time, Knight was known as Eli Drake.

The two could reunite in the SmackDown locker room and engage in a feud. The promos between the two would be absolutely incredible. Meanwhile, the matches would likely also deliver too. Regardless, fans of NWA Powerrr in the past would likely love to see the two clash.

#1. A feud with Cody Rhodes would be captivating

Cody Rhodes is flourishing in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is the Undisputed WWE Champion and will have a major match at the 2025 Royal Rumble event. From there, all eyes will be on Elimination Chamber and then WrestleMania, where he'll undoubtedly do big things.

Just like with others, Cody has a history with Ricky Starks. The two were in All Elite Wrestling together, but more importantly, the pair have become close friends over the years. In fact, they've even been spotted at WWE events in the past while Ricky has been part of the AEW roster.

If Cody Rhodes needs a long-term storyline, inserting Ricky Starks into his plans could be the move. The two could feud immediately or be united and eventually split up and have a rivalry. Regardless, Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks engaging in a feud in WWE would be extremely compelling and captivating television if done correctly.

