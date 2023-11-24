4 final twists for Survivor Series WWE can pull off on SmackDown tonight – Major open challenge set to be announced?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air later tonight. While SmackDown is typically aired on the FOX Network, this week's show will air on FS1. This has typically been the case when other sports coverage on the network takes priority on Friday nights.

This episode of the blue brand is an important one, however. SmackDown will be the final episode before Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, WWE's next big premium live event, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 25th, live from Chicago.

As of this writing, five massive matches have been confirmed for the event. The card is absolutely stacked, with each match seemingly in the running to steal the show. While the card appears to be set, there's a chance that the event could still be shaken up.

If the Survivor Series card is going to feature any changes, they will likely be revealed on SmackDown tonight. This article will look at a handful of twists and changes World Wrestling Entertainment officials can make on the blue brand ahead of the upcoming premium live event.

Below are four possible changes WWE can pull off on SmackDown tonight ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura could be announced for an Open Challenge

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke Nakamura is an accomplished superstar. He won championship gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling before jumping ship to WWE many years ago. Since joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, Nakamura has won six singles titles and one tag team championship.

Recently, Nakamura has been on a roll. Not only has he been successful, but the King of Strong Style has grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe in his bizarre and cryptic promos. He has been asking for somebody to come and fight him, but he has yet to reveal who it is.

On the one hand, the challenge could be to anyone. If that's the case, Nakamura may hold a vague open challenge of some kind at Survivor Series. On the other hand, he could potentially call out the rumored to be returning CM Punk, if the Straight Edge Superstar is returning to the company. Regardless, Nakamura could address this tonight on SmackDown.

#3. AJ Styles could return to WWE and disrupt storyline plans

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He's a former world champion and has been a top star in the company since 2016. He currently leads The O.C., a group featuring Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin (Miya Yim).

Unfortunately, AJ has not been seen in months. This comes after the Phenomenal One was meant to aid John Cena in a tag team match but instead was viciously assaulted backstage by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

While fans aren't expecting to see Styles back until after Survivor Series, he could surprise the WWE Universe by showing up on the blue brand tonight. This could lead to a match being added to the premium live event on Saturday, perhaps even Styles vs. Sikoa in some kind of stipulation match.

#2. A competitor in a WarGames Match could be replaced last minute

The WarGames cage.

Both WarGames matches look to be absolutely stacked with WWE's most talented stars. The Men's WarGames Match, for example, features Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn, who will battle The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

The Women's WarGames Match will feature WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and the rest of the "new" Damage CTRL taking on a super team of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, and Charlotte Flair.

Ahead of Survivor Series, however, those lineups could change. Shotzi or Bianca Belair could be brutally attacked backstage. This could then force a new surprise member to join the team at the last minute. Perhaps a returning Mickie James or a debuting Jade Cargill could step up.

#1. A new bout could be announced for the Premium Live Event

LA Knight on SmackDown.

As noted, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames looks to have a very stacked and strong card. With two WarGames Matches, two title matches, and a highly anticipated grudge match, the card will absolutely deliver.

Still, a show with just five matches could be a bit underwhelming for the 17,000 fans set to be in attendance. As a result, World Wrestling Entertainment officials may decide to add a bonus match to the lineup last minute.

One bout that would make sense is LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa. If AJ Styles were to return, the pair could even unite to fight Solo and Jimmy. Alternatively, a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between The Unholy Union and Piper Niven and Chelsea Green could be a logical addition.