4 finishes for the King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way on WWE RAW

The WWE King of the Ring tournament's final Fatal Four-Way qualifier will take place on Monday Night RAW this week at Resch Center in Wisconsin. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn have already qualified for the semi-finals, and the final participant will be decided on RAW.

Jey Uso has been announced as the fourth entrant in the Fatal Four-Way Match after losing his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther last week. By entering the King of the Ring tournament, The Yeet Master is back in the title picture once again. He will clash against Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Rusev in the final qualifier.

In this listicle, we shall discuss four possible finishes to this Fatal Four-Way Match.

#4. Bronson Reed wins with help from Bron Breakker

The first scenario is Bronson Reed winning the Fatal Four-Way with help from his mate, Bron Breakker. The 330-pound monster hasn't had a big win since his return at Saturday Night's Main Event three weeks ago, and he needs one to make a statement on the flagship show. This win shall also not pit him against Seth Rollins in any way, for the time being at least.

Since Rollins has already shown interest in John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship, Reed could go after Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship if he wins the match and goes on to become the King of the Ring.

#3. Sheamus wins the Fatal Four-Way on WWE RAW

Another ideal scenario could be Sheamus winning the match on RAW and proceeding to the final. The Celtic Warrior also hasn't been booked in a good storyline for quite some time. He has started a storyline with Rusev, who will also be featured in the match this week.

Further, Sheamus could be a good candidate to pick up the win as he has a perfect mix of experience and skills. He is a three-time WWE Champion and can even be booked to go all the way in the tournament at WWE Night of Champions on June 28, 2025.

#2. Jey Uso wins after Jimmy Uso comes out to help him against Reed and Rusev

Jey Uso is the top contender to win the Fatal Four-Way qualifier this week on RAW. It is almost certain the promotion wouldn't push him to the mid-card division so soon after the title loss to Gunther last week. That would kill all the progress The Yeet Master has made as an individual superstar in the last year in WWE. Therefore, the best way to keep him afloat is to keep him in the title picture, even if he doesn't win it again just yet.

Seeing as how two monsters, Bronson Reed and Rusev, are already in the match against Jey, with the possibility of a Bron Breakker interference, Jimmy Uso could come out to help him on Monday night. The Bulgarian Brute can also take out Sheamus early in the match, making it a three-man contest. In the end, Jey can overcome both Bronson Reed and Rusev and win the match.

#1. Rusev wins the Fatal Four-Way Match

There are also chances of Rusev winning the Fatal Four-Way because the winner of this match will square off against Cody Rhodes for the final spot. The company might not book Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes at the moment since they are good friends on TV.

Rusev, being a heel, appears to be the better option. Moreover, since he's currently in a storyline with Sheamus, The Celtic Warrior can attack him during the semi-final match against Cody Rhodes next week. That would also set up their feud for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next month.

