4 first-time-ever interactions John Cena can have in WWE in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match

This year will be a massive one for WWE for several reasons. For starters, the biggest Royal Rumble event ever is just over a week away. Additionally, WrestleMania 41 will be huge, and even SummerSlam is set to be expanded to two nights.

Another reason why 2025 is going to be massive for World Wrestling Entertainment is John Cena. The legendary star is aiming to retire in December and will be having a year-long Farewell Tour at numerous big events and in key cities. One of the next stops on Cena's list is the Royal Rumble set for February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Not only will The Face That Runs The Place appear at the show, but he will also partake in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Trending

While big names such as Roman Reigns and CM Punk will likely grapple with Cena in February, there could be some exciting first-time-ever interactions too. This article will take a look at a few big moments Cena could likely have with names he has no real history with thus far.

Below are four first-time-ever interactions John Cena can have in the Men's Royal Rumble Match:

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

#4. Ilja Dragunov could surprisingly be back in action early

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense pro wrestlers in the world. Since joining WWE, he has managed to dominate its developmental scene. Now, the 31-year-old hopes to do the same on Monday Night RAW and the main roster as a whole.

The Mad Dragon has unfortunately been out of action due to an injury. While most fans didn't expect him back in the ring until after WrestleMania 41, there is suddenly hope that he could be back much sooner than expected. Reports indicated that he had already resumed training at the WWE Performance Center.

If Dragunov manages to return to the ring in time for the Royal Rumble, he could be part of the 30-man match and interact with John Cena for the first time. Can the 16-time World Champion handle the hard-hitting intensity of the Russian Czar?

#3. Penta recently made his debut on RAW

Penta is one of the best luchadors in the world. He has wrestled for AAA, TNA, Lucha Underground, and All Elite Wrestling prior to 2025. He recently signed with WWE, and the hope is that his brother Rey Fenix will also follow later this year.

The incredible Penta made his WWE debut just a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW where he defeated Chad Gable in a breath-taking performance. Just a week later he replicated that success by having a banger with Pete Dunne.

While Penta hasn't joined the Men's Royal Rumble Match yet, given his surge in popularity, it would make sense for the Mexican star to be added. From there, the masked man could interact with Cena for the first time. Could we have a "you can't see me" vs. "cero miedo" moment?

#2. A Jacob Fatu-John Cena face-to-face would be incredible

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu is one of WWE's most dangerous performers. While Dragunov is intense in a structured, match-focused way, Fatu is different. He is as intense as he is a loose cannon. He can be extremely unpredictable and scary.

John Cena is no stranger to The Bloodline. He has had major singles matches with both Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the past. He has also interacted with The Usos plenty of times in WWE.

However, The Samoan Werewolf would be new to Cena. Fatu being the one to eliminate John from the 30-man bout would make for an incredible moment. If nothing else, they could have a fight reminiscent of Cena vs. Umaga from many years ago.

#1. Aleister Black could potentially return to WWE at the Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

Aleister Black is a former WWE Superstar who found some success in the global sports and entertainment juggernaut, especially in the developmental brand. He held the coveted NXT Championship but was ultimately let go by the Vince McMahon regime, despite his incredible abilities.

Since then, he has competed as Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling. However, according to reports and recent events on television Black is likely done with the second-largest wrestling promotion in North America. This makes many hope he could soon return to WWE.

If Black manages to return in time for the Royal Rumble, he could be a surprise entrant in the Men's 'Rumble Match. From there, he and John could get physical for the first time ever. Could Cena be the recipient of a big knee or The Black Mass? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback