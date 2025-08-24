4 Former AEW stars who could return/debut at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year. With the vocal crowd of France, some massive angles are expected to unfold at the event. The show's match card looks strong, but fans are eagerly waiting for potential surprise returns and debuts.

Several former AEW stars are rumored to be on WWE’s radar lately, and this event could be the perfect stage for them to make an impact, continuing the momentum from SummerSlam. These returns could set up new storylines or enhance the ongoing ones to add more excitement. Let’s check out four former AEW stars who could make their presence felt at Clash in Paris.

#4. & #3. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy of The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz are the TNA World Tag Team Champions. While they were seen in the crowd at SummerSlam, they could make a huge impact at Clash in Paris. Sheamus and Rusev are scheduled to face off in a massive Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match at the PLE. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy could show up during the contest to lay the groundwork for a new storyline.

A surprise attack during the match would instantly help the legends grab fans' attention and lead to the reunion of Sheamus and Rusev. After being fierce rivals for weeks, the former League of Nations teammates could have a storyline involving The Hardy Boyz in the tag team division. This could be an interesting twist in the story of the former United States Champions.

#2. Former WWE Divas Champion Paige

One of the biggest surprises the company could deliver at Clash in Paris 2025 is the return of Paige. The former Divas Champion has been away from WWE for years, but she could make her comeback in France.

The Glampire had a great run in AEW, which ended earlier this year. Since then, she has been speculated to make her return to the Stamford-based company. Paige could come out to announce that she has re-signed with WWE, setting up her in-ring return later in the year. Her comeback would add star power to the women’s division and lead to several dream feuds.

#1. Parker Boudreaux

Parker Boudreaux could make his return to WWE at Clash in Paris as the newest member of Seth Rollins’ faction, The Vision. Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, and the odds are stacked against him.

With Bronson Reed having a match of his own and the threat of Roman Reigns looming large, World Wrestling Entertainment could sign Parker Boudreaux and book him to debut on the main roster in Paris. He could help Rollins retain his title before being added to The Vision by Paul Heyman.

Parker was once known as the ‘Next Brock Lesnar’ of the company. He could aim to live up to his moniker with his potential comeback. For now, fans will have to wait and see what the creative team has in store for the stars at Clash in Paris.

