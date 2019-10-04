4 Former NXT Superstars who could follow Finn Balor back to the brand

Veronica Decoster FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 169 // 04 Oct 2019, 16:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor returned to NXT.

Nearly every WWE fan was shocked after watching this week's NXT episode. Finn Balor returned "home" after leaving NXT three years ago. Balor was one of the six NXT Superstars drafted to the main roster in the 2016 WWE Draft. Since then, he has been competing on the main roster, winning major matches and becoming both Universal and Intercontinental Champion. A sudden NXT return was never expected.

Balor took a two month sabbatical from the company after losing to The Fiend at SummerSlam, but was expected to return soon to either RAW or SmackDown. Instead, WWE sent him to the Black and Gold Brand.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Balor is now expected to stay in NXT full-time. This transition isn't limited to Balor exclusively, as NXT may also bring back various other Superstars.

With all that in mind, here are four main roster WWE Superstars who could follow Finn Balor back to NXT.

#4 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn could return to NXT.

Sami Zayn is one of the greatest NXT Superstars of all time. He was the top babyface during his run on the brand. His storylines were tremendous, and his matches were exceptional to watch. Fans connected with Zayn and believed him to be destined for stardom on the main roster. Things didn't work out that way.

Its been nearly four years since Zayn has arrived on the main roster, but he has not yet won a title. While Zayn has had some fantastic matches, his time on the main roster can only be described as subpar.

Think of the potential feuds. Sami Zayn vs Velveteen Dream, or Sami Zayn vs Johnny Gargano could be absolutely stellar. Where would a heel Sami Zayn fit into the NXT landscape? A return to NXT could help Zayn re-establish himself as a top-tier Superstar.

1 / 3 NEXT