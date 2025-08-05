4 Former World Champions Who Could Join Seth Rollins' WWE Faction

Seth Rollins is back on WWE television and more dominant than ever. He made his shocking comeback at SummerSlam, revealing that he wasn't actually injured. He then cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase and won the World Heavyweight Championship.Momentum for The Visionary continued on Monday Night RAW. Seth, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman cut a promo to open the show. The new World Heavyweight Champion then revealed that the stable is now called The Vision.Later on in the night, the four men returned. Seth Rollins battled LA Knight, but the match was interrupted by CM Punk. Eventually, Roman Reigns also came out. In the end, though, all three babyfaces were destroyed by The Vision.While Seth Rollins' stable is already dominant, there is a real chance that it could grow in the near future. Given that Jey Uso is also around and will likely team up with Roman, Punk, and Knight, it would make sense for The Vision to acquire another notable member. Perhaps even a former world champion.Below are four former world champions who could join Seth Rollins' WWE faction.#4. Jey Uso could shock everybody by turning heelJey Uso is an incredibly popular WWE star. While he was well known for over a decade of tag team success, Jey broke out as a singles star over the past few years. In 2025, he even won the World Heavyweight Championship.The Yeet Man was notably absent on WWE Monday Night RAW. When his cousin Roman Reigns, his friend CM Punk, and LA Knight were getting beaten down, Jey was nowhere to be found. Did he have the night off? Or did he not save his friend and family for more nefarious reasons?There is a chance that Jey has sold out to Paul Heyman and The Vision. It would make sense, as Jey is clearly frustrated over losing the world title and then King of the Ring. Plus, Heyman tried to get into his head about Roman Reigns' past abuse. Could it have worked?#3. Gunther could decide to join the crew to take out CM PunkGunther is arguably the most dominant champion in WWE history in terms of percentages. Since joining the company, The Ring General has been a champion for 80% of his career. This includes two runs as World Heavyweight Champion.The Ring General is actually injured following his match with CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam. Michael Cole revealed Gunther will be out indefinitely due to an orbital injury. With that being said, he could still return at some point to join the group. He doesn't even necessarily have to be healthy to do it.Gunther showing up, perhaps wearing a protective mask, and helping The Vision dominate the competition would be fascinating to see. If nothing else, he likely holds a grudge against CM Punk, so it only makes sense to do anything to take The Second City Saint out.#2. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have plenty of historyBrock Lesnar is one of the most dominant champions in history. He is a former Universal Champion and WWE Champion who also headlined WrestleMania. On top of that, he even won the UFC Heavyweight Title.The Beast shocked everybody this past weekend. After being away for two years, he made his surprise return at the end of WWE SummerSlam Sunday. Brock showed up and destroyed John Cena with a brutal F-5.Brock has a long and storied history with Paul Heyman. Given that history, it would make sense for Heyman to reach out to his old client. If Brock listens to his advocate, The Vision could truly be stronger than ever before.#1. Braun Strowman could return bitter about his release from WWEBraun Strowman was a monster in WWE. During his tenure with the company, he managed to hold the world title, mid-card gold, and even the RAW Tag Team Titles. More than anything, though, the monster made memories by being a destructive force.Recently, Braun Strowman spoke out about WWE on social media. He claimed the company only cared about nepotism and friends of theirs. It seems as if he is bitter about his release from the sports entertainment juggernaut.The Vision could try to capitalize on that bitterness. If Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman convinces Braun to utilize that anger and vitriol for good, Braun could return and attack stars like CM Punk and Roman Reigns on the group's behalf.