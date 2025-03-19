4 Former WWE tag team partners of Cody Rhodes who will not help him against John Cena and The Rock

Cody Rhodes has his work cut out for him at WrestleMania 41. The Undisputed WWE Champion will face a new version of John Cena, who turned heel at Elimination Chamber: Toronto and shook hands with The Rock.

Although he will likely not feature in a match at 'Mania, The Final Boss will certainly have a major role to play in Rhodes' much-anticipated bout against Cena. He may alter the rules to his liking or physically get involved in the match in front of a powerless referee.

The American Nightmare would need some assistance against the powerful villainous duo of The Rock and The Franchise Player. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Randy Orton could run interference for Rhodes.

While there is no confirmation of the assistance he will receive at The Show of Shows, these four former tag team partners likely will not help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena:

#4. Drew McIntyre is no longer friends with Cody Rhodes

Many fans will have forgotten about the short-lived tag-team alliance between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in 2010. The Dashing Ones won the WWE Tag Team Championship in a turmoil match at Night of Champions but had a short reign.

However, times have changed, as Rhodes and McIntyre are now fierce enemies. The American Nightmare holds the Undisputed WWE Title, a prize that The Scottish Warrior has relentlessly pursued since being dethroned by The Miz in February 2021. Furthermore, McIntyre appears jealous of his former partner's success.

Hence, with little love lost between them, The Scottish Psychopath is unlikely to help Cody against The Rock and John Cena. Moreover, The Scottish Warrior is currently occupied in an angle with Damian Priest.

#3. "Main Event" Jey Uso has a lot on his plate with Gunther

The alliance between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso dates back to Payback 2023 when The American Nightmare pulled a few strings to bring Uso to Monday Night RAW. The babyface duo bravely fought against The Judgment Day.

Rhodes and Uso also won the RAW Tag Team Championship, only to drop the gold back to Judgment Day in less than two weeks. Despite their failures as a team, they still maintain a cordial relationship.

The YEET Master was instrumental in Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania 40 as he took out Jimmy Uso. However, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner already has his hands full with Gunther, who has made it his life's mission to put Jey to sleep.

The Ring General and The YEET Master are on a collision course at The Show of Shows. Furthermore, with prominent members like Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns out of the fold, Jey is unlikely to help Rhodes against The Rock and Cena.

#2. Roman Reigns teamed up with Cody Rhodes for selfish reasons

Less than six months removed from their epic WrestleMania 40 clash, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes put their differences aside at Bad Blood to conquer Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

As expected, this was a one-off alliance borne out of necessity. The new Bloodline had been a thorn in Rhodes' path for months, and Reigns needed to reclaim the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa. The American Nightmare and the OTC weren't friends, but they had a common enemy.

Soon after Bad Blood, the OG Bloodline reunited, and Reigns' alliance with Rhodes faded into the background. Naturally, they never teamed up again, and it is unlikely that they will help each other soon.

#1. Seth Rollins may not be willing to sacrifice himself for Cody Rhodes again

If it weren't for Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes would never have finished his story or won the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rollins essentially sacrificed himself by taking a chair shot from Roman Reigns for Rhodes.

However, The Visionary is unlikely to do the same again. The American Nightmare helped Reigns regain his momentum and almost sold his soul to The Rock. Rollins has spent much of his career fighting Reigns.

He is currently on a collision course with the OTC. Therefore, Rollins is also occupied. Furthermore, Rhodes may have also lost The Visionary's trust.

