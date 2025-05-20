4 heel and face turns that can happen at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

The latest episode of RAW came and went without adding another match to Saturday Night's Main Event card this weekend. Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Title against Logan Paul.

Sami Zayn will team with CM Punk to combat Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest hope to end their violent cycle in a steel cage match. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena faces R-Truth in non-title action.

One strange issue is that a woman's bout hasn't been added to the show. With only four matches currently announced, the chance for a huge turn is limited.

That still doesn't mean that the next four heel and face turns aren't possible at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Bianca Belair finally turns heel

She may be out of action with a broken finger, but that injury shouldn't sideline The EST of WWE for much longer. Jimmy Uso has worked with a similar injury on SmackDown.

The Money in the Bank qualifiers will continue over the next two weeks. Charlotte Flair will battle Giulia and Zelina Vega this week on SmackDown, and Jade Cargill mentioned she'd be in one, presumably next week after Saturday Night's Main Event.

Since she still has unfinished business with Naomi and Bianca Belair, WWE could book a segment with one of them at Saturday Night's Main event. With only four matches currently booked, it feels like something will be added before the weekend.

It makes sense to involve one of the non-title storylines on the card. It's always felt like there's more behind Cargill's attack, and revealing that Belair was also responsible would finally make sense.

#3. Drew McIntyre ends his feud with Damian Priest with a face turn

Drew McIntyre has been on fire over the last two years. Losing the World Heavyweight Title match multiple times last year may have infuriated The Scottish Warrior, but it's also helped him build his character.

Michael Cole and Cody Rhodes may call him jealous and delusional, but he was cheated out of a title on several occasions. Some were his fault, and some were not. One way to gauge a star's persona is how they react and treat the fans.

McIntyre mainly blasts his opponents, including the current Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena. He doesn't take shots at the crowd, and even slapped a few fans' hands on the way to the ring on SmackDown.

The Scotsman is set to take on Damian Priest this weekend in Tampa, and officials could turn McIntyre face again since he's telling the truth in most of his promos. That would be a perfect foil for the guy who's trying to "ruin wrestling" for everyone.

#2. Sami Zayn turns on one of his closest friends

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have had an uneven friendship lately. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Sami Zayn has been a heroic face for the better part of the last four years. He battled with and against The Bloodline, forming a bond with Jey Uso. Zayn will team up with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Tampa.

Some of his rationale against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre has been hypocritical since The Bloodline brutalized whoever they wanted. Zayn has also mentioned his burning desire to finally win a world title.

Jey accomplished the feat after only two years as a singles star. The Yeet Master also hasn't saved Zayn from recent attacks, yet Sami has had Jey's back when he's repeatedly been under siege.

The Underdog of the Underground may finally put himself first and attack Jey Uso. It would be a fiery feud that might give Jey's title reign the kick in the pants it needs. He could also turn on CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#1. Cody Rhodes becomes a Nightmare at Saturday Night's Main Event

Cody Rhodes hasn't appeared since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Cena and The Rock tried to bring him to the dark side, but he rejected their offers.

R-Truth may be facing his childhood hero at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it is not for the world title. Turning heel on Truth could be the jolt Cody's post-Mania run needs.

Many fans still love him, but he's stagnated a bit as the martyr hero. By turning on the innocent Truth or even Jey Uso, Rhodes could open up a spot for a new star to be one of the top faces in WWE.

