4 Hints that Roman Reigns will be back at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Matthew Serocki
Published Sep 17, 2025 02:05 GMT
Is The Tribal Chief ready to get back into the grind at Wrestlepalooza? (Image Credit: WWE.com).
Is The Tribal Chief ready to get back into the grind at Wrestlepalooza? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Several big WWE stars will compete at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis this upcoming weekend. Brock Lesnar targeted John Cena when he returned to the company at SummerSlam.

Ad

The two long-time rivals will clash in the show's main event. CM Punk and AJ Lee will fight Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Officials will want to have fans buzzing with excitement after the inaugural event.

One big way for that to happen could be for Roman Reigns to return from his hiatus. The following four hints suggest that The Tribal Chief may return to WWE at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

#4. Wrestlepalooza is WWE's first PLE on ESPN

WWE has constantly changed things ever since merging with the UFC under the TKO banner. It follows the narrative of wanting professional wrestling to be mentioned alongside other professional sports.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

ESPN has long been the leader in sports coverage for decades. From airing the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and numerous other sports, securing a spot on the platform helps legitimize and expand the scope of a sport.

Wrestlepalooza will set the stage for WWE on its new streaming platform. It could be a huge success or have a rough go since it will force thousands of fans to scramble and see if they can still watch their beloved PLEs.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes came back early from filming Street Fighter

Despite winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes disappeared for about a month. He returned on last week's SmackDown to set up a match with Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.

The American Nightmare is more important to TV since he's a full-time star and a major champion. Reigns takes time off throughout the year. With Cody only missing a month for filming, The Tribal Chief could return sooner than later.

Ad

The build-up to WarGames will begin soon, and it feels that Bloodline members will be involved yet again. Reigns' return at Wrestlepalooza could start that build-up.

#2. Jey Uso was talking to someone on the phone on RAW

Ad

Jey Uso is one of the most popular WWE stars, but he's been acting more heelish lately. Even Jimmy has pointed this out since it seems like Jey acts more like Roman instead of the humble guy who won the World Heavyweight Championship.

As Jimmy was being pulled between his brother and LA Knight on RAW, The Yeet Master was seen talking to someone on the phone. Jimmy asked him who it was, but Jey didn't answer.

Ad

The person on the other side could have been Roman Reigns. Jey seems to care more about what Roman has to say lately, so it could lead to his return this weekend.

#1. All of his rivals are booked in matches

The crafting of the Wrestlepalooza card could have been done for a specific purpose. Except for Paul Heyman, the entirety of the Vision will compete on the card.

Ad

Rollins teams up with Lynch while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed continue their fight against Jey Uso. With Jimmy also on the card, it puts everyone The Head of the Table might care about in the same building.

His two closest allies and the three men who sent him packing this time around will be at the same event. Returning during or after either match would make sense since Reigns has ties to all five men.

About the author
Matthew Serocki

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications