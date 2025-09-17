4 Hints that Roman Reigns will be back at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Several big WWE stars will compete at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis this upcoming weekend. Brock Lesnar targeted John Cena when he returned to the company at SummerSlam.The two long-time rivals will clash in the show's main event. CM Punk and AJ Lee will fight Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Officials will want to have fans buzzing with excitement after the inaugural event.One big way for that to happen could be for Roman Reigns to return from his hiatus. The following four hints suggest that The Tribal Chief may return to WWE at Wrestlepalooza.#4. Wrestlepalooza is WWE's first PLE on ESPNWWE has constantly changed things ever since merging with the UFC under the TKO banner. It follows the narrative of wanting professional wrestling to be mentioned alongside other professional sports.ESPN has long been the leader in sports coverage for decades. From airing the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and numerous other sports, securing a spot on the platform helps legitimize and expand the scope of a sport.Wrestlepalooza will set the stage for WWE on its new streaming platform. It could be a huge success or have a rough go since it will force thousands of fans to scramble and see if they can still watch their beloved PLEs.#3. Cody Rhodes came back early from filming Street FighterDespite winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes disappeared for about a month. He returned on last week's SmackDown to set up a match with Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.The American Nightmare is more important to TV since he's a full-time star and a major champion. Reigns takes time off throughout the year. With Cody only missing a month for filming, The Tribal Chief could return sooner than later.The build-up to WarGames will begin soon, and it feels that Bloodline members will be involved yet again. Reigns' return at Wrestlepalooza could start that build-up.#2. Jey Uso was talking to someone on the phone on RAW View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJey Uso is one of the most popular WWE stars, but he's been acting more heelish lately. Even Jimmy has pointed this out since it seems like Jey acts more like Roman instead of the humble guy who won the World Heavyweight Championship.As Jimmy was being pulled between his brother and LA Knight on RAW, The Yeet Master was seen talking to someone on the phone. Jimmy asked him who it was, but Jey didn't answer.The person on the other side could have been Roman Reigns. Jey seems to care more about what Roman has to say lately, so it could lead to his return this weekend.#1. All of his rivals are booked in matchesThe crafting of the Wrestlepalooza card could have been done for a specific purpose. Except for Paul Heyman, the entirety of the Vision will compete on the card.Rollins teams up with Lynch while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed continue their fight against Jey Uso. With Jimmy also on the card, it puts everyone The Head of the Table might care about in the same building.His two closest allies and the three men who sent him packing this time around will be at the same event. Returning during or after either match would make sense since Reigns has ties to all five men.